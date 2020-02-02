Everton fans react to Gylfi Sigurdsson display against Watford

Gylfi Sigurdsson was in action for Everton against Watford on Saturday.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Gylfi Sigurdsson against Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Sigurdsson was in action for Everton in their win against Watford away from home at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder struggled in the opening minutes of the game, but he did improve as the match went on and did show some good signs in a rather unfamiliar role in the middle of the park.

According to WhoScored, against Watford, the Iceland international played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 90%, won one header, took 53 touches, made two tackles and two interceptions, and put in two crosses.

So far this season, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City midfielder has made 19 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Everton fans were not impressed with the display produced by Sigurdsson against Watford and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Midfield has been overrun. Walcott and Sigurdsson both incredibly poor. Delph and Iwobi not great either, but better than the first two. DCL just not in the game at all and poor when he's had it. Would suggest a number of changes are needed here. Including perhaps Schneiderlin — Andy H (@Andy_H_EFC) February 1, 2020

Sigurdsson Delph and Walcott, Marcel I’m on my knees get rid of them — Tommy (@EFCTxmmy) February 1, 2020

Sigurdsson makes me feel sick — smart those jeans (@EFC_Dan) February 1, 2020

Sigurdsson & Walcott not pulling their weight at all with keeping possession. Just too sloppy & giving momentum away #EFC — Blue Season (@SchneiderErnie) February 1, 2020

I don't know if I can handle much more of delph, walcott and sigurdsson... — EcclesEFC (@eccles_efc) February 1, 2020

Delph and sigurdsson go off and we win it, coincidence? I think not — Alex (@efc_alex18) February 1, 2020

Can’t remember the last time we came back from 2-0 down and to win with 10 men showed real spirit. Delph and Sigurdsson shocking though!! #EFC — David Leatham (@davidleatham) February 1, 2020