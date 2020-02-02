Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton fans react to Gylfi Sigurdsson display against Watford

Yerry Mina of Everton celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Everton FC at Vicarage...
Gylfi Sigurdsson was in action for Everton against Watford on Saturday.

Leondro Trossard of Brighton and Hove Albion is challenged by Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton and Djibril Sidibe of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton &...

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Gylfi Sigurdsson against Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Sigurdsson was in action for Everton in their win against Watford away from home at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder struggled in the opening minutes of the game, but he did improve as the match went on and did show some good signs in a rather unfamiliar role in the middle of the park.

 

According to WhoScored, against Watford, the Iceland international played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 90%, won one header, took 53 touches, made two tackles and two interceptions, and put in two crosses.

So far this season, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City midfielder has made 19 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Everton fans were not impressed with the display produced by Sigurdsson against Watford and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

