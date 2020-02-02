‘Enjoy the bench’: Some rival fans hit back at Rangers player

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers signed Florian Kamberi on loan in January.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



Hibernian fans have criticised Florian Kamberi on Twitter after the Rangers forward made some very controversial comments following his move to Ibrox.

As announced on Rangers’ official website, Kamberi joined the Gers on loan from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian on January transfer deadline day.

The 24-year-old forward will stay at Rangers for the rest of the season, and following his arrival at Ibrox, he made some rather controversial comments.

Kamberi told Rangers’ official website: “Ever since I came to Scotland it has been a dream for me to move to Rangers and it has happened today, so I am a very, very happy man.

“For me, [Ibrox] is the best atmosphere I have ever played in. My second game for Hibs was against Rangers at Ibrox and after the game, I told my agent immediately my dream would be to play in this stadium in front of these fans as they are the best fans in the world – the support is massive.”

Hibernian fans were not impressed with Kamberi’s comments and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

After that statement if he comes back in the summer I’d put him in the Hibs kids team and leave him to rot — keith_haggart (@haggart_keith) February 1, 2020

Why can't he leave with a bit of class … many of us stood by him during his frequent huffs...not a very nice chap at heart, I'm afraid — alexander mckay (@alexandermckay2) February 1, 2020

Don't let kamberi anywhere near Easter road again the rat. — Liam Baldry (@liam__1) January 31, 2020

Do not welcome Flo back — Jack (@Jack187571) January 31, 2020

as soon as kamberi pulls on a rangers top his hibs career should be over — sam gormley (@SamGormley) January 31, 2020

"Hibs fringe player Flo Kamberi moves to rangers for more game time" ....



Enjoy the bench you rat https://t.co/EbRHYXS4Dz — Andy Gillies (@AndyGillies79) February 1, 2020

Good signing for Rangers?

Kamberi has been at Hibernian since 2018 - initially on loan from Grasshopper - and the 24-year-old knows the Scottish Premiership well.

With Jermain Defoe ruled out of action for up to five weeks, as reported by BBC Sport, the forward is an important addition to the Rangers team.

Kamberi made a substitute appearance for Rangers in their Scottish Premiership game against Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday, coming on in the 83rd minute, as it ended in a goalless draw.