‘Enjoy the bench’: Some rival fans hit back at Rangers player

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian score's his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in Edinburgh,...
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers signed Florian Kamberi on loan in January.

General view outside the stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.Ibrox Stadium of Rangers

Hibernian fans have criticised Florian Kamberi on Twitter after the Rangers forward made some very controversial comments following his move to Ibrox.

As announced on Rangers’ official website, Kamberi joined the Gers on loan from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian on January transfer deadline day.

The 24-year-old forward will stay at Rangers for the rest of the season, and following his arrival at Ibrox, he made some rather controversial comments.

 

Kamberi told Rangers’ official website: “Ever since I came to Scotland it has been a dream for me to move to Rangers and it has happened today, so I am a very, very happy man.

“For me, [Ibrox] is the best atmosphere I have ever played in. My second game for Hibs was against Rangers at Ibrox and after the game, I told my agent immediately my dream would be to play in this stadium in front of these fans as they are the best fans in the world – the support is massive.”

Hibernian fans were not impressed with Kamberi’s comments and have criticised him on Twitter.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian warms up ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Good signing for Rangers?

Kamberi has been at Hibernian since 2018 - initially on loan from Grasshopper - and the 24-year-old knows the Scottish Premiership well.

With Jermain Defoe ruled out of action for up to five weeks, as reported by BBC Sport, the forward is an important addition to the Rangers team.

Kamberi made a substitute appearance for Rangers in their Scottish Premiership game against Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday, coming on in the 83rd minute, as it ended in a goalless draw.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

