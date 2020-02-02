Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

English manager shares what Eunan O'Kane said to him after Leeds exit

Shane Callaghan
Eunan O'Kane of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on October 22, 2016 in Wolverhampton, England.
Eunan O'Kane officially left Leeds United earlier this week.

Eunan O'Kane of Leeds United leaves the field after being sent off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Leeds United at Portman Road on January 13, 2018 in...

Eunan O'Kane was very much a forgotten man at Leeds United.

The Republic of Ireland international hadn't kicked a ball for the Whites since Marcelo Bielsa took over 18 months ago.

O'Kane, who joined Leeds in 2016 under Garry Monk, signed for Luton Town on loan last season before a double leg break saw him return to Thorp Arch for rehabilitation within weeks.

The 29-year-old still hasn't played a senior game since that injury but the Hatters re-signed him on an 18-month permanent deal earlier this week, ending his three-and-a-half year stint in West Yorkshire.

 

There is no time-frame on when the former Bournemouth midfielder will be fit, but Luton boss Graeme Jones - who wasn't manager when O'Kane originally signed for the club - told the club's official website that the player is delighted to be back.

He said: "He said to me that he felt at home immediately when he was here last season, and although it was only his third game in that he broke his leg against Bristol Rovers, that attachment and connection to the people here has never really left him, which is a big plus."

It remains to be seen if O'Kane can rebuild his career with the Championship club.

Jones's side are in a relegation battle, sitting rock bottom off the table and seven points adrift of safety as of right now.

It's very possible that the former Leeds ace will not be playing Championship ball with Town next season, but just as long as he's playing football he might be happy with that after the last year and a half.

Eunan O'Kane of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton and Leeds United at Molineux on November 22, 2017 in Wolverhampton, England.

