Dean Smith says £9m Aston Villa star got 'punched in the face'

Shane Callaghan
Bjorn Engels of Aston Villa in action with team mate James Chester during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 03, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
It looks like the big Aston Villa centre-back has received a black eye.

Bjorn Engels of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Dean Smith has claimed that Aston Villa were denied a penalty during Saturday's narrow defeat away to Bournemouth.

The Villans lost 2-1 away to Eddie Howe's side yesterday afternoon, despite the hosts only having 10 men nearly half the game.

Mbwana Samatta halved the deficit for Aston Villa on 70 minutes for what his first goal since joining from Genk last week, following first-half efforts from Cherries duo Philip Billing and Nathan Ake.

Bjorn Engels took a smack in the face from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on 52 minutes as the big centre-back tried to win a header.

 

And Smith believes that it should've been a penalty for the visitors, though it was not reviewed by VAR.

He told Aston Villa's official website: "I felt that we should have had a penalty. Bjorn Engels has got a black eye.

"He’s gone up above the goalkeeper and headed it and the goalkeeper’s punched him in the face. It wasn’t even reviewed, I don’t believe."

Aston Villa have fallen foul to a number of dodgy VAR decisions this season and that's one of them, considering it wasn't even reviewed.

It was a double blow for Smith's side because Engels - a £9 million signing last summer [Sky Sports] - missed the target with his header, from only three yards out.

Fortunately, Aston Villa remain outside the relegation zone in spite of the result, though only one point separates the 17th-placed Villans and West Ham United in 18th.

Bjorn Engels of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth at Villa Park on August 17, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

