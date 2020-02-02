Daniel Farke waxes-lyrical about 'unbelievable' Newcastle man after Norwich draw

Newcastle United edged closer to safety yesterday when they picked up a point against Norwich City.

Daniel Farke has waxed-lyrical the 'unbelievable' Steve Bruce after Newcastle United and Norwich City played out a goalless draw at St James' Park on Saturday.

Speaking to The Chronicle after the game, Farke was impressed with how the Newcastle man coaches his teams and sets them up.

“He's an experienced guy and an unbelievable coach,” Farke told The Chronicle. “His teams are always unbelievably well structured and difficult to break down. I would never judge another team in a disrespectful way.”

It wasn't the greatest of spectacles at St James' Park but it was another point towards safety for Bruce's men.

Newcastle fans would have perhaps been disappointed that their team didn't do more against a team that is sitting rock-bottom of the Premier League table.

But on the grand scheme of things, Bruce has done a remarkable job at the club and has won a lot of people over. His appointment in the summer wasn't met with open arms by all, but now he could secure a top-10 finish for the club.

There is still a long way to go, but on Tuesday night, Bruce has the chance to do something that hasn't been done under Mike Ashley's reign, which is for the club to progress beyond the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Oxford United will be their opponents, and given Newcastle's comfortable Premier League position, this provides the club with a great chance to go deep into this competition.