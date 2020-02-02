Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'Couldn’t give him away': Some West Ham fans react to linked-away star's performance

Olly Dawes
West Ham fans celebrate after the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2017 in London, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United's Issa Diop was recently linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Brighton's German midfielder Pascal Gross (R) vies with West Ham United's French defender Issa Diop, before going on to scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League...

Issa Diop's Saturday afternoon started well, but ended in disaster as the Frenchman endured a topsy-turvy performance.

The West Ham defender started against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, and put his side in front in the first half, latching onto a Robert Snodgrass cross to score.

Snodgrass himself then made it 2-0, before Lukasz Fabianski punched the ball against Angelo Ogbonna for a bizarre own goal to give Brighton hope.

 

Snodgrass bagged again to make it 3-1, before Diop's game really turned. His hesitant defending an mix-up with Ogbonna resulted in a tame header back to Fabianski, which Pascal Gross latched onto to score.

Brighton then rescued a point as Glenn Murray peeled away at the back post to score, with Diop's error giving the Seagulls the impetus to go on and claim the leveller.

Diop struggled to handle veteran Murray, with the 23-year-old showing that he still has a lot of developing to do amid speculation linking him with a move away.

West Ham United's French defender Issa Diop (L) watches as Brighton's German midfielder Pascal Gross scores his team's second goal past West Ham United's Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski...

Manchester United wanted Diop over the summer according to Sky Sports, and they now suggest that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring him across London.

Now, West Ham fans are suggesting that they couldn't even give Diop away now, and should have cashed in when they had the chance, seemingly feeling that United or Spurs now aren't going to be interested in signing him in the future after his defensive horror show.

West Ham fans celebrate after the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2017 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch