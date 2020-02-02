'Couldn’t give him away': Some West Ham fans react to linked-away star's performance

West Ham United's Issa Diop was recently linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Issa Diop's Saturday afternoon started well, but ended in disaster as the Frenchman endured a topsy-turvy performance.

The West Ham defender started against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, and put his side in front in the first half, latching onto a Robert Snodgrass cross to score.

Snodgrass himself then made it 2-0, before Lukasz Fabianski punched the ball against Angelo Ogbonna for a bizarre own goal to give Brighton hope.

Snodgrass bagged again to make it 3-1, before Diop's game really turned. His hesitant defending an mix-up with Ogbonna resulted in a tame header back to Fabianski, which Pascal Gross latched onto to score.

Brighton then rescued a point as Glenn Murray peeled away at the back post to score, with Diop's error giving the Seagulls the impetus to go on and claim the leveller.

Diop struggled to handle veteran Murray, with the 23-year-old showing that he still has a lot of developing to do amid speculation linking him with a move away.

Manchester United wanted Diop over the summer according to Sky Sports, and they now suggest that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring him across London.

Now, West Ham fans are suggesting that they couldn't even give Diop away now, and should have cashed in when they had the chance, seemingly feeling that United or Spurs now aren't going to be interested in signing him in the future after his defensive horror show.

To think we could of had 60ms for Issa diop in the summer. Couldn’t give him away anymore — JC (@irnbru_pappi) February 1, 2020

West Ham should've cashed in on Issa Diop when they had the chance — Tom Ford (@t0mford) February 1, 2020

Unpopular Opinion: Issa Diop isn't half the player that some think he is.

If someone's offering £50million I'd rip their arm off and run to the back laughing. — West Ham United (@DiCanioVolley) February 2, 2020

Just watched the highlights. Moyes switching to five at the back caused the capitulation, under pressure our defence fell to pieces. Terrible from Masuaku and Diop. Also, a 36-year-old striker outclassed and outworked our £45m man. — Gary Killington (@gary_killington) February 2, 2020

We should of sold diop. — Aron Cooper-White (@AronCooperWhite) February 1, 2020

Said the same in the summer. Should’ve bitten United’s hand off. He’s constantly drawn out of position and relies on his pace to help him out — Tom Lawrence (@TeeBeeEll) February 2, 2020

Just doesn’t do the simple things well or at all!! — costahammer (@costahammer) February 1, 2020

I’d defo sell diop in the summer , if we can get 60m I’d get Rid just to get in 1 or 2 more — Don Raphael (@Reeko007) February 2, 2020

I'd say Diop personally, completely regressed since last season and has always looked quite clumsy - with hindsight we should have taken the 60m that was offered for him in the summer — James Gunn (@jamesgunn_) February 2, 2020

Imagine thinking diop is worth 65m

#WHUFC — Richard (@RichardL_79) February 1, 2020

Said it last week and I’ll say it again, Issa Diop is a terrible defender. Would snap your hand of for £50m. — West Ham News (@whufc_news) February 1, 2020