Confirmed: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City lineups today

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur will face Manchester City today.

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to pick up all three points against Manchester City this afternoon and enhancing their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

Spurs will head into the match against against City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the back of a 1-1 draw with Southampton away from home at St Mary’s Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Jose Mourinho’s side are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 34 points from 34 matches, seven points behind London rivals and fourth-placed Chelsea.

Meanwhile, City currently find themselves second in the Premier League table with 51 points from 24 matches.

The Citizens, who have won the league title for the past two seasons, are as many as 22 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have played 25 games.

Pep Guardiola’s side are not going to win the league title this season, and their aim now is finish second.

This is how Tottenham and City will line up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon:

Here's how we line up in the capital this afternoon...



XI | Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho (C), Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.



SUBS | Bravo, G Jesus, Bernardo, D Silva, Cancelo, Foden, Garcia.



#ManCity #TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/eLTNsa9zjI