Confirmed: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City lineups today

Subhankar Mondal
General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur will face Manchester City today.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 31, 2020 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to pick up all three points against Manchester City this afternoon and enhancing their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

Spurs will head into the match against against City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the back of a 1-1 draw with Southampton away from home at St Mary’s Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

 

Jose Mourinho’s side are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 34 points from 34 matches, seven points behind London rivals and fourth-placed Chelsea.

Meanwhile, City currently find themselves second in the Premier League table with 51 points from 24 matches.

Pep Guardiola the manager of Manchester City looks on during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on January 29, 2020 in...

The Citizens, who have won the league title for the past two seasons, are as many as 22 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have played 25 games.

Pep Guardiola’s side are not going to win the league title this season, and their aim now is finish second.

This is how Tottenham and City will line up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

