Confirmed Burnley v Arsenal lineups: Guendouzi starts, Ceballos on the bench

Arsenal travel to take on Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon.

Burnley starting XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez.

Burnley substitutes: Brady, Hart, Pieters, Lennon, Barnsley, Vydra, Long.

Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Martinelli, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

Arsenal substitutes: Martinez, Sokratis, Torreira, Willock, Ceballos, Pepe, Nketiah.

Burnley go with Nick Pope between the sticks, with Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Charlie Taylor lining up across the back four.

Jack Cork and Ashley Westwood feature in the middle of the park, with Jeff Hendrick on the right and Dwight McNeil on the left of a four-man midfield.

Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez lead the line today, with Ashley Barnes out of action, meaning Matej Vydra is given a spot on the bench after rumours about a deadline day exit.

Joe Hart, Robbie Brady, Erik Pieters, Aaron Lennon, Phil Bardsley and Kevin Long join Vydra on the Burnley bench this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Arsenal start with Bernd Leno in goal, with a back four of Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Bukayo Saka ahead of the German.

Matteo Guendouzi comes into the side to partner Granit Xhaka in midfield, with Mesut Ozil operating as the number 10 ahead of them.

Mikel Arteta has started all three of Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, with the three potentially interchanging in the front three.

That means Nicolas Pepe is dropped to the bench, alongside Emiliano Martinez, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira, Joe Willock, Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah.