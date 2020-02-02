‘Class signing’: Some fans react as player arrives on loan from Rangers

Glenn Middleton has joined Bradford City on loan from Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Glenn Middleton at Rangers

Bradford City fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the arrival of Glenn Middleton from Rangers.

As announced on Bradford’s official website, Middleton has joined the club on loan from Rangers for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old winger has been struggling for playing time under manager Steven Gerrard in the first half of the season.

According to WhoScored, the Scotland Under-21 international made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, and also played in two Scottish League Cup ties.

Rangers do have some quality wingers and attack-minded players, and it was going to be hard for Middleton to get into the team and stay there during the second half of the season.

Bradford are eighth in the League Two table at the moment with 47 points from 31 matches, a point behind seventh-placed Cheltenham Town, who have played 29 games, and are very much in the running for the playoffs.

Fans of the English club have give their take on the arrival of Middleton from Rangers on a loan deal, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

It's a good signing, I think he'll do well for us — Steve Robinson (@medwaybantam) February 1, 2020

Very happy with this — damian wilson (@damowilson82) February 1, 2020

Couldn’t get into the Hibs team.. hopefully good enough for league 2 — Saqib Ali (@saqybfd) February 1, 2020

I’ll take that — Jay White (@jaywhitebcafc) February 1, 2020

Pretty pleased with this one — Aiden (@bcafc_aiden) February 1, 2020

class signing that tbf — • Jack • (@bcafcjack) February 1, 2020

That’s not a bad signing at all. We’re still weaker overall but this is a decent addition — Ricc Stead (@Riccles05) February 1, 2020

Welcome to the mad house! — BantamJo (@jegolton) February 1, 2020