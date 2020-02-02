Quick links

Rangers

League Two

Scottish Premiership

‘Class signing’: Some fans react as player arrives on loan from Rangers

Subhankar Mondal
Glenn Middleton of Rangers vies with Richard Foster of St Johnstone during the Ladbrookes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Ibrox Stadium on February 16, 2019...
Glenn Middleton has joined Bradford City on loan from Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Glenn Middleton of Rangers takes a look around the stadium prior to the Scottish Cup 5th Round match between Kilmarnock and Rangers at Rugby Park on February 9, 2019 in Kilmarnock,...Glenn Middleton at Rangers

Bradford City fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the arrival of Glenn Middleton from Rangers.

As announced on Bradford’s official website, Middleton has joined the club on loan from Rangers for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old winger has been struggling for playing time under manager Steven Gerrard in the first half of the season.

 

According to WhoScored, the Scotland Under-21 international made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, and also played in two Scottish League Cup ties.

Rangers do have some quality wingers and attack-minded players, and it was going to be hard for Middleton to get into the team and stay there during the second half of the season.

Bradford are eighth in the League Two table at the moment with 47 points from 31 matches, a point behind seventh-placed Cheltenham Town, who have played 29 games, and are very much in the running for the playoffs.

Fans of the English club have give their take on the arrival of Middleton from Rangers on a loan deal, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

