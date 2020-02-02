Quick links

Celtic

Celtic fans urge Neil Lennon to use 'mystery' £2m player

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Marian Shved seems totally out of the picture at Celtic right now.

Marian Shved of Ukraine u21, Bart Ramselaar of Netherlands u21 during the EURO U21 2019 qualifying match between The Netherlands U21 and Ukraine U21 at the Vijverberg stadium on October 16,...

If Celtic's failure to sign a winger benefits anybody at Lennoxtown, it has to be Marian Shved.

The Hoops were linked with a deadline-day move for Newcastle United wide man Christian Atsu, who decided to stay in the North East, while Utrecht owner Frans van Seumeren revealed via The Record that the Premiership champions had lodged a concrete but unsuccessful bid for Gyrano Kerk.

Celtic offloaded Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan during the January window, leaving Neil Lennon a bit short on wide options for the left-hand side.

And some fans of the Parkhead club have called on Lennon to bring Shved back in from the cold.

 

The Ukraine international travelled with the Celtic squad for their training camp in Dubai last month but his first-team prospects continue to seem bleak, having managed only 35 minutes across all competitions this season.

This is a player who former Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers paid £2 million for last January, [The Scottish Sun] and quite a few supporters on Twitter believe that it's about time Lennon starts using the 22-year-old, who hasn't made a senior appearance since October.

Lennon's side are away to Hamilton this afternoon and, being honest, it would be surprising at this stage to see Shved included in the squad.

Then again, with Sinclair and Morgan no longer viable options then maybe, just maybe, the Northern Irishman could give the Ukrainian - who scored in a Champions League qualifier for Celtic during the summer - a run-out.

Celtic's new interim manager Neil Lennon is unveiled with his assistant John Kennedy at Celtic Park on February 27, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

