Celtic fans urge Neil Lennon to use 'mystery' £2m player

Marian Shved seems totally out of the picture at Celtic right now.

If Celtic's failure to sign a winger benefits anybody at Lennoxtown, it has to be Marian Shved.

The Hoops were linked with a deadline-day move for Newcastle United wide man Christian Atsu, who decided to stay in the North East, while Utrecht owner Frans van Seumeren revealed via The Record that the Premiership champions had lodged a concrete but unsuccessful bid for Gyrano Kerk.

Subscribe

Celtic offloaded Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan during the January window, leaving Neil Lennon a bit short on wide options for the left-hand side.

And some fans of the Parkhead club have called on Lennon to bring Shved back in from the cold.

The Ukraine international travelled with the Celtic squad for their training camp in Dubai last month but his first-team prospects continue to seem bleak, having managed only 35 minutes across all competitions this season.

This is a player who former Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers paid £2 million for last January, [The Scottish Sun] and quite a few supporters on Twitter believe that it's about time Lennon starts using the 22-year-old, who hasn't made a senior appearance since October.

Shved is a mystery — sean south (@welshcelt67) February 1, 2020

Is Shved still in witness protection? — Peter Klein (@peter_klein61) February 1, 2020

Pretty sure Arzani and Shved are wingers. If only Lenny would play them! — Kevin (@Kevinopala1) February 1, 2020

Arzani got injured hardly his fault

And Shved is a mystery but we can all agree we think he has talent so I’ll back him to make an appearance at some point — Dermots Nose Tickler (@DermotsM) February 1, 2020

Announce Shved on bench..... — Colm (@AtownColm) February 1, 2020

Who knows maybe, we’ll finally unleash Shved — Steven Burns (@Dovahbear93) February 1, 2020

I would personally love to see more of Arzani & Shved but there’s been great opportunities for them to start and they haven’t ‍♂️ — David O'Molloy (@Celtic_GLA) February 1, 2020

Marian Shved in the changing room when Lenny says he's short on wingers ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BeObR8HZpp — Everything Celtic (@aboutceltic) February 1, 2020

Where's Shved? — Jim Walker (@jimwalker14) February 1, 2020

I can understand Arzani as had ACL injury ... but Shved - does he actually exist? Bizarre. — B Bhoy (@BromsgroveBhoy) February 1, 2020

Lennon's side are away to Hamilton this afternoon and, being honest, it would be surprising at this stage to see Shved included in the squad.

Then again, with Sinclair and Morgan no longer viable options then maybe, just maybe, the Northern Irishman could give the Ukrainian - who scored in a Champions League qualifier for Celtic during the summer - a run-out.