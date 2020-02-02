Celtic fans react to Kristoffer Ajer display today

Kristoffer Ajer was in action for Neil Lennon’s Celtic this afternoon.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Kristoffer Ajer against Hamilton Academical this afternoon.

Ajer was in action for Celtic in their Scottish Premiership game against Hamilton away from home.

Subscribe

The 21-year-old central defender had a disappointing match on a personal level, as he misplaced a few passes, looked shaky defensively, and was caught out of positions on occasions.

Celtic fans were not impressed with the display produced by the Norway international - who can also operate as a defensive midfielder - against Hamilton and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Ajer and jullien giving me the fear the day — DEL SCOTT (@derekscott1990) February 2, 2020

Ajer and Jullien both making an effort to play as poorly as possible — Michael (@mtw_67) February 2, 2020

Ajer is so bad today — Dodgy Foo (@dodgyfoo) February 2, 2020

Don't know what Ajer was thinking. He got caught in two minds. Forster bails us out a difficult situation #CelticFC — Celtic1967.com (@Celtic1967_com) February 2, 2020

Thinks he is still a midfielder. — LORD Pickles P. I. (@P12KLS) February 2, 2020

Poor from Celtic first half. Jullien weak once again v a big striker. Ajer also looks nervy. I’d take welsh off and get Rogic on — Jack Dempsey (@JKDDevelopments) February 2, 2020

#celtic defence is shocking. Welsh developing well but Ajer and Julien very poor 1st half again — KC_NakMuay1983 (@nakmuay1983) February 2, 2020

Half-Time Thoughts:



- Awful first half-hour

- Really poor defensively

- Ajer and Jullien have looked shaky

- Could've been more if not for Forster

- Had very few opportunities

- Excellent free-kick from Edouard for the equaliser

- Need to punish 10-men Hamilton now#HAMCEL — Celtic1967.com (@Celtic1967_com) February 2, 2020

Title march

It was not easy for Celtic to win against 10-man Hamilton, but in the end, Neil Lennon’s side showed their class and picked up all three points from the encounter.

The win on Sunday afternoon means that the Bhoys are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 64 points from 24 matches, seven points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have played 23 games.