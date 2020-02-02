Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Celtic fans react to Kristoffer Ajer display today

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Kristoffer Ajer was in action for Neil Lennon’s Celtic this afternoon.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Kristoffer Ajer against Hamilton Academical this afternoon.

Ajer was in action for Celtic in their Scottish Premiership game against Hamilton away from home.

The 21-year-old central defender had a disappointing match on a personal level, as he misplaced a few passes, looked shaky defensively, and was caught out of positions on occasions.

 

Celtic fans were not impressed with the display produced by the Norway international - who can also operate as a defensive midfielder - against Hamilton and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Title march

It was not easy for Celtic to win against 10-man Hamilton, but in the end, Neil Lennon’s side showed their class and picked up all three points from the encounter.

The win on Sunday afternoon means that the Bhoys are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 64 points from 24 matches, seven points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have played 23 games.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic FC gestures during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

