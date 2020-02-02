Quick links

Celtic debutant sends emotional message on Twitter after 4-1 win

Celtic beat Hamilton Academical 4-1 this afternoon.

Celtic moved seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table this afternoon as they beat Hamilton Academical 4-1 away from home.

The Bhoys saw Rangers draw 0-0 at home to Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon, and knew they could open up a big gap with a win at New Douglas Park.

Celtic actually fell behind, as Marios Ogkmpoe put Hamilton in front, before Jamie Hamilton's red card for the hosts gave Celtic the impetus.

 

Odsonne Edouard immediately struck Celtic level, but the Bhoys had to wait until the 78th minute to go in front, as Christopher Jullien scored a crucial goal.

Edouard added a third and James Forrest added gloss with the fourth, handing Celtic a thumping win on the road to open up that seven-point gap.

Neil Lennon sprung a surprise in his lineup for the game, as he handed a debut to Stephen Welsh, just weeks after his loan spell at Greenock Morton was terminated.

The 20-year-old has come up through the Celtic ranks, and played alongside Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer in a back three before being replaced by Tom Rogic in the 76th minute as Celtic chased goals.

Welsh took to Twitter to post an emotional message after the win, admitting that today was 'unforgettable' for him and it was 'great' to play in the victory, with Welsh no doubt hoping for more playing time now.

A general view of the stadium before the UEFA Champions League group C match between Celtic FC and Manchester City FC at Celtic Park on September 28, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

