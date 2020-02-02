Quick links

'Can already tell': Some Newcastle fans react to Valentino Lazaro's debut performance

Olly Dawes
Newcastle United drew 0-0 with Norwich City on Saturday.

Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United FC (23) during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on February 01, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United...

Newcastle United drew a blank on Saturday afternoon, drawing 0-0 with Norwich City at St James' Park in a disappointing display.

The Magpies drew 0-0 with Oxford United in the FA Cup last weekend, and fans were hoping for better against Norwich despite no attacking signings in January.

Sadly, Newcastle not only couldn't unlock Norwich's defence, but were arguably lucky to come away with a point given some of the Canaries' chances.

 

Martin Dubravka made saves from Sam Byram and Teemu Pukki, whilst Grant Hanley and Ondrej Duda also squandered chances to score for the visitors.

Newcastle did have chances, with Joelinton forcing a save from Tim Krul and Miguel Almiron heading the rebound wide, but neither side found the winner.

Steve Bruce won't exactly be happy with a point, but he was at least able to give a debut to Valentino Lazaro, with the Inter Milan loanee replacing DeAndre Yedlin at right wing back in the 54th minute.

Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United runs onto the pitch to make his debut during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on February 01, 2020...

The Austrian is on loan until the end of the season having joined in January, and Newcastle fans want to see more of him after a promising first display.

Many believe they can already tell that Lazaro is better than Yedlin and should start ahead of him moving forard, believing that he is a 'breath of fresh air' and the 'only bright spark' in a disappointing team display.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

