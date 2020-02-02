'Can already tell': Some Newcastle fans react to Valentino Lazaro's debut performance

Newcastle United drew 0-0 with Norwich City on Saturday.

Newcastle United drew a blank on Saturday afternoon, drawing 0-0 with Norwich City at St James' Park in a disappointing display.

The Magpies drew 0-0 with Oxford United in the FA Cup last weekend, and fans were hoping for better against Norwich despite no attacking signings in January.

Sadly, Newcastle not only couldn't unlock Norwich's defence, but were arguably lucky to come away with a point given some of the Canaries' chances.

Martin Dubravka made saves from Sam Byram and Teemu Pukki, whilst Grant Hanley and Ondrej Duda also squandered chances to score for the visitors.

Newcastle did have chances, with Joelinton forcing a save from Tim Krul and Miguel Almiron heading the rebound wide, but neither side found the winner.

Steve Bruce won't exactly be happy with a point, but he was at least able to give a debut to Valentino Lazaro, with the Inter Milan loanee replacing DeAndre Yedlin at right wing back in the 54th minute.

The Austrian is on loan until the end of the season having joined in January, and Newcastle fans want to see more of him after a promising first display.

Many believe they can already tell that Lazaro is better than Yedlin and should start ahead of him moving forard, believing that he is a 'breath of fresh air' and the 'only bright spark' in a disappointing team display.

What an awful awful game. We play zero progressive football & it’s honestly torturous to watch. Lazaro looked like our only bright spark today so fingers crossed he brings something. It’s a point but at home against bottom of the table isn’t good enough. #NUFC — KendallRowan (@kendallrowanx) February 1, 2020

Not really flattering for many NUFC players today, but I thought Rose and Lazaro showed glimpses of quality. Lazaro looked very comfortable on the ball, and less one-dimensional than Yedlin. — Longstaff Is Mint (@LongstaffIsMint) February 1, 2020

Tino Lazaro is five times the player DeAndre Yedlin is, he’s got to start next week. Miles better. — Adam (@AdamBeckett09) February 1, 2020

Lazaro looks like a good signing too! — The Irish Toon (@ToonIrish) February 1, 2020

You were a breath of fresh air when you came on, well done. — Ged D (@SherpaTenzsing) February 1, 2020

can already tell lazaro is 3 times the player yedlin is — adam (@adamsherrin14) February 1, 2020

Lazaro looks tidy from the little we’ve seen. — nufc_seb (@djchubbs) February 1, 2020

Watched 5 minutes of @valentinolazaro and I think Yedlin’s days at the club are over. #lazaro #nufc — StephenJames (@Stephen20353294) February 1, 2020

Lazaro looks like a bright player that’s all I made out that game. Last ten minutes were embarrassing, all men back against a championship side. Grant Hanley man haha #NUFC #NEWNOR — Rory Bull (@RoryPBull) February 1, 2020