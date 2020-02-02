Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admits frustration as Brighton and Hove Albion sign Tariq Lamptey

Brighton and Hove Albion beat Blackburn Rovers to the signing of Tariq Lamptey.

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has admitted his frustration as Brighton and Hove Albion pipped his side to the signing of Chelsea’s Tariq Lamptey, Lancashire Telegraph report.

Brighton signed Lamptey on a three-and-half-year deal until 2023 (BBC).

But Blackburn were also in for the player, and Rovers thought they were going to win the race for his signature before a deal hit a snag.

Mowbray shares why a deal for Lamptey from Chelsea fell through.

“Frustrating is the word. One young player [Tariq Lamptey] was coming if he could sort out a contract at his club, but he couldn’t get that sorted, the club refused to let him out until he signed a new deal. Things just fell away one at a time,” the Blackburn boss explained.

Lamptey subsequently refused to sign a new Chelsea contract and joined Brighton (The Sun). His deal with the Blues was set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Blackburn’s failure to sign Lamptey meant they were the only Championship club who didn’t bring in a player during the January transfer window.

Tony Mowbray has guided Rovers to tenth place and six points off the top six. But a failure to strengthen could see them miss out on the playoffs.

Lamptey, meanwhile, will look for more regular playing time at Brighton.

The 19-year-old fullback was behind Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge despite being highly rated.