Leeds United

'Big clubs': Leeds fans will love Paul Cook's comments despite Whites' defeat

Amir Mir
Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 1, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United suffered yet another setback in their race to win promotion.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 1, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Speaking to Leeds Live, Paul Cook has stated that Leeds United fans 'deserve success' and 'big clubs' like the promotion-chasing outfit 'deserve to be in the top league'.

Wigan recorded a 1-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday at Elland Road, and despite Marcelo Bielsa's side dropping valuable points in their race for promotion, the Whites fans will love what Cook had to say after the game. 

 

"I would like to wish Leeds well," Cook told Leeds Live. "These fans deserve success for them. Big clubs deserve to be in the top league." 

In the game itself, it was a typical home game for Leeds, who dominated possession, produced a number of great chances, but it was an own goal by Pablo Hernandez which was the difference on the day. 

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook has words with Leeds United's Luke Ayling during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 1, 2020...

As a result, the Yorkshire club dropped from top spot and into second place after West Brom recorded three points at home to Luton - Scott Parker's Fulham are now three points behind them in the table. 

Nonetheless, It has been a tough 15 or so years for Leeds, but since Biela's arrival at the start of last season, they have perhaps had the biggest belief that they can return to the promised land. 

But whilst Bielsa has been doing an unbelievable job at Elland Road, from the style of play, how he is revered by the supporters, how he has improved individuals and the youngsters he has played, there has, unfortunately, been one constant negative and that is their inability to kill off teams. 

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds, England.

