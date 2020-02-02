Quick links

BBC pundit has no idea what Celtic player was thinking with error

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Kristoffer Ajer almost cost Celtic a goal in their win at Hamilton today.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic FC gestures during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Fraser Forster spared Celtic and Kristoffer Ajer's blushes this afternoon.

The Hoops came from a goal down to beat 10-man Hamilton away from home today.

Minutes before the hosts opened the scoring, Celtic goalkeeper Forster pulled off a fine save to keep out Marios Ogkmpoe, whose close-range volley couldn't beat the towering stopper.

That chance was borne out of a defensive error from the big Norwegian centre-back, who made a hash of the header and Neil Lennon's side almost paid dearly.

 

Here's how Pat Bonner reacted to the mistake during commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Big opportunity, big save.

"I don't know what Kristoffer Ajer was thinking. He got caught in two minds. But Marios Ogkmpoe should maybe do better and put it across the goalkeeper."

Ogkmpoe redeemed himself very soon after by opening the scoring against Forster, but a straight red card for Jamie Hamilton eight minutes later let Celtic back into the game - and they took full advantage.

Within a minute of Hamilton's foul, Odsonne Edouard equalised directly with a free-kick, before Christopher Jullien finally fired the Bhoys into the lead with 12 minutes to go.

It was easy for Celtic from there, as Edouard grabbed a second, before James Forrest added a fourth in stoppage time as Lennon's troops moved seven points clear at the top.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

