BBC pundit aims dig at Liverpool & negatively questions whether they're the 'new Man Utd'

There were a couple of controversial penalty calls during Liverpool's win against Southampton yesterday.

Chris Sutton has aimed a dig at Liverpool and questioned in a negative way whether they are 'the new Manchester United' for seemingly having 'favourable' decisions fall for them.

Speaking to BBC 606 on Radio 5 Live (01/02/2020 at 18:45 pm), Sutton was reacting to Liverpool's win against Southampton where the away team felt that Danny Ings should have had a penalty when the game was goalless.

"I totally agree [with a Southampton fan being annoyed at his team not being awarded a penalty], "Sutton said on 606. "It was a penalty. I have seen the clip back. Fabinho caught him. He didn't dive, Danny Ings. Why don't they go back and look at it? Why? Isn't this the clear and obvious one?

“Mark Clattenburg was with me in the studio and he said 'why on earth don't they just go and look at the monitor because that would clear it all up. Even if he didn't give it at that point. But he's being overruled by Stockley Park.

“Let's hear from Liverpool fans. Are you getting favourable decisions? Are you the new Manchester United?

“They [Man Utd] had that period didn't they in the 90s', I think it was for about 10 years when they went without a penalty being awarded against them? There wasn't a penalty awarded.”

Moments after Ings claimed that Fabinho fouled him, as he ran into the penalty area, the Reds went down the other end and scored through Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain.

But the Saints weren't the only team who felt that they should have had a penalty because there were calls for the home side to be awarded one for a push on Roberto Firmino.

In the end, it was Liverpool who bagged four goals, yet another three points and a clean sheet despite not being at their best.

But Jurgen Klopp's side proved why they are going to be Premier League champions because the best teams pick up the points and punish their opponents when they are not at their best.

Nonetheless, Liverpool fans won't be too fussed because their team has moved a step closer to clinching the English League title in record-breaking fashion.