Arsenal fans react to Mesut Ozil display against Burnley

Mesut Ozil was in action for Arsenal against Burnley on Sunday.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Mesut Ozil against Burnley.

Ozil was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Burnley away from home at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder started the match and played for 63 minutes.

According to WhoScored, the German took one shot which was not on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 87.2%, took 50 touches, made one tackle and two interceptions, and put in four crosses.

So far this season, the former Real Madrid star has made 14 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The attacking midfielder has also played 31 minutes in the Europa League, and has made one appearance in the FA Cup and two appearances in the EFL Cup, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal fans were not impressed with the display produced by Ozil against Burnley and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

I don’t see what Ozil brings anymore except name value — (@AfcMilic) February 2, 2020

Ozil is just a passenger here...don’t see what he brings to this game — Dan Kennedy (@DankennedyAFC) February 2, 2020

Its like playing with 9 men

Ozil and lacazette just passengers . — steve kay afc (@steveafc71) February 2, 2020

Ozil is actually so wasteful week in week out but always gets away with it because of his history at the club — Geo (@AFC_Geo) February 2, 2020

We going to lose this one if Arteta don’t remove guendouzi & Ozil or Laca. @arsenal #afc — kbkoh (@kohkb) February 2, 2020

Ozil and Lacazette off please! — (@AFC_Halzy) February 2, 2020

Willock for Ozil please — Dan (@DanieI_afc) February 2, 2020

Ozil can't even take a shot to save his life. #AFC — Let's support Arteta!!! (@9jahoncho) February 2, 2020

Ozil a ghost again. Boring. — Be Well (@SkipperAFC) February 2, 2020

Thank god Ozil is coming off — Mazey_Martinelli (@Martinelli_AFC1) February 2, 2020

Burnley, United Kingdom.