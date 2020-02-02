'Always have a question mark': Tim Sherwood raises doubts over £27m Tottenham man

Steven Bergwijn could make his debut for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester City today.

Tim Sherwood has expressed doubts over Tottenham Hotspur's January signing, Steven Bergwijn, even though the winger 'excites him'.

As posted on The Football Report's YouTube account, Sherwood claimed he 'always has a question mark over Dutch players coming to the Premier League' and he believes Spurs' new signing is a 'risk'.

"He's a type of player that excites me," said Sherwood. "He's got a lot of pace. He likes to take the ball and dribble with it. I always have a question mark over Dutch players coming over to the Premier League. Not all of them. Not tarnishing them all with the same brush because Dennis Bergkamp was one of the best players we have ever seen in the Premier League.

"But I believe it's a risk when you are signing Dutch players. The tempo of the game is completely different to the Eredivisie. A lot of them settle and a lot of them don't. And Tottenham haven't been too successful in finding Dutch players to come into their club.

"I think he's a big risk but I like the characteristics of the player. He's got an awful lot of pace and audacity. What I mean by that is he takes it anywhere and he runs at people. He believes his pace and his trickery will take him past players. He scores goals, albeit it at that level. To expect him to come in and change their season is a big ask. I think he needs time to settle."

Well, Bergwijn, will be hoping to prove the likes of Sherwood wrong when Tottenham take on Manchester City today, and he will be hoping to prove that he can become a key player in Jose Mourinho's set-up.

Spurs secured the 22-year-old's services from PSV days before deadline day, as the North London outfit paid the Dutch club £27 million for his services, as reported by BBC Sport.

Vincent Janssen was a Dutch player signed by Spurs in 2016, when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the club, and despite joining the club with such high expectations, he flopped in a dramatic fashion.

But with the bad, there is good. And the Tottenham fans will be hoping Bergwijn follows in the footsteps of the more successful Dutch players to grace the Premier League in recent years.

Jaap Stam, Dennis Bergkamp, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Robin Van Persie, Virgil van Dijk, Gini Wijnaldum and Nathan Ake, are just some of the Dutch players, both past and present, who have succeed or are thriving in England's top-flight.

Apart from Liverpool, there isn't a better team for Bergwijn to make a statement-like performance, and given he has been training with the team in recent days, it'll be interesting to see if Mourinho throws him into the starting XI.

Spurs are seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table, and after Frank Lampard's men dropped more points on Saturday, this is Spurs' chance to punish their rivals and close the gap.