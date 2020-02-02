'Absolutely shocking': Some Rangers fans have had enough of Liverpool man after Ibrox display

Rangers drew 0-0 with Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.

Rangers have slipped further behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race after a 0-0 draw at home to Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

The Gers lost at Hearts last week, but did get back on track in midweek with a home win over Ross County. Sadly for Steven Gerrard's men, they couldn't continue that.

Rangers again looked flat, as they did coming back from last year's winter break too, and could only muster a 0-0 draw in a disappointing showing.

With Celtic hammering Hamilton Academical today, Rangers are now seven points off top spot, and their hopes of winning the title have taken a real hit.

Gerrard needs to find answers for Rangers' lethargic play, and it's fair to say that bringing loanee Sheyi Ojo on from the bench hasn't really solved matters.

Ojo offered little as a substitute at Hearts last weekend, and was again anonymous off the bench against Aberdeen, failing to provide the spark Rangers needed.

The winger is enduring a difficult season at Ibrox, struggling to nail down a place in the side despite Rangers looking less than convincing in the final third.

Fans have now seemingly had enough of Ojo, taking to Twitter to suggest that he was 'absolutely shocking' in a half-hour cameo against Aberdeen, adding that he should be sent back to parent club Liverpool and should never wear a Rangers shirt again.

Sheyi Ojo should never, ever, ever be allowed to wear that shirt again — Fahdy (@Fahdy89) February 1, 2020

Not enough creativity again. Poor.



Sidenote: Please let us never have to suffer Sheyi Ojo ever again. PLEASE. — Craig Murdoch (@craigmurdoch11) February 1, 2020

get @sheyi_ojo out the team he’s simply not good enough. #RangersFC — s9und (@s9und) February 1, 2020

I play amateur football with better players than Sheyi Ojo FACT — Paul Campbell (@PaulCambo72) February 1, 2020

I’m sick and tired of Sheyi Ojo. I’m fed up of watching that useless donkey make mistake after mistake after mistake I want him out of my club immediately — JW_72 (@JwWatp) February 1, 2020

How, when you are chasing a very important game, can Gerrard justify bringing on a player that brings absolutely nothing to the team and does absolutely nothing when he does get the ball, over 2 new signings is beyond me, Sheyi Ojo is absolutely shocking and needs to leave now — Stuart™️®️ (@StuartyC3) February 1, 2020

I honestly cannot understand how sheyi ojo is anywhere near our team, I don’t think apart from the Feyenoord goal I’ve ever seen him doing anything positive ever! — Craig McClure (@CraigyMc13) February 1, 2020

Sheyi Ojo must be UNBELIEVABLE in training btw, one or two performances aside he’s an empty jersey on his best day. Up the road. — Stuart Hynd (@stuarthynd) February 1, 2020

Sheyi Ojo a man who came on as an “impact sub” on the 66th minute, took him until atleast the 85th minute before he actually got a touch. Walked about half arsed the full game bar one run that he just ran to the byline and kicked the ball out of the pitch. Should be sent back now — Jye Patterson (@JyeP1972) February 1, 2020

Sheyi ojo is not the player to bring on when we are trying to get a goal. Cut the loan short. He’s not good enough and we’re not a training camp for Liverpool’s youth. — Aaron Turner (@AaronTurnerrrrr) February 2, 2020