'Absolutely shocking': Some Rangers fans have had enough of Liverpool man after Ibrox display

Rangers drew 0-0 with Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.

Rangers have slipped further behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race after a 0-0 draw at home to Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

The Gers lost at Hearts last week, but did get back on track in midweek with a home win over Ross County. Sadly for Steven Gerrard's men, they couldn't continue that.

Rangers again looked flat, as they did coming back from last year's winter break too, and could only muster a 0-0 draw in a disappointing showing.

 

With Celtic hammering Hamilton Academical today, Rangers are now seven points off top spot, and their hopes of winning the title have taken a real hit.

Gerrard needs to find answers for Rangers' lethargic play, and it's fair to say that bringing loanee Sheyi Ojo on from the bench hasn't really solved matters.

Ojo offered little as a substitute at Hearts last weekend, and was again anonymous off the bench against Aberdeen, failing to provide the spark Rangers needed.

The winger is enduring a difficult season at Ibrox, struggling to nail down a place in the side despite Rangers looking less than convincing in the final third.

Fans have now seemingly had enough of Ojo, taking to Twitter to suggest that he was 'absolutely shocking' in a half-hour cameo against Aberdeen, adding that he should be sent back to parent club Liverpool and should never wear a Rangers shirt again.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

