'Absolute weapon': Fans criticise Liverpool's Rhian Brewster over tackle

The Liverpool-owned striker might not be welcome in Preston any time soon.
Liverpool's Rhian Brewster is catching a bit of stick on Twitter.
Brewster left the Reds to join Swansea City on a half-season loan last month and it's been a good stint with the Championship side.
So far, the Liverpool gem has scored two goals in four league games for the Swans, but should he also have a red card on his record?
The 19-year-old scored the equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw away to Preston North End, celebrating in front of the home fans.
He made the supporters far angrier on 55 minutes with what looked a late and dangerous challenge on Ben Pearson, though the referee only dished out a yellow card.
Here's how some Preston supporters reacted to the Liverpool striker's tackle:
Brewster is an absolute weapon #LFC pic.twitter.com/RUXUR4Bffj— Danny (@DannyGee_1987) February 1, 2020
What an animal— Chris Carter (@the_sarge1984) February 1, 2020
what about Brewster going 2 footed on Pearson??— Kimberley Ramshead (@kimramshead) February 1, 2020
Big 2 footer on Pearson from Brewster— Nick Mahon (@NickPNE) February 1, 2020
Should have been sent off 2 footed off the ground— Tommo (@tommo_neil) February 1, 2020
The Brewster thing was weird. Was either a pen or a dive. Either way, Geoff got it wrong as Brewster stayed on the pitch and no pen. Brewster should already have been off for assault on Pearson— GL (@GLPNE73) February 1, 2020
Dodgy tackle aside, Brewster is a huge talent, evident by the fact Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said that he loves him last summer [The Independent].
The teenage hitman didn't have a lot of senior football during the first half of the season, being stuck behind Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi in the pecking order.
But he is playing men's football on a regular basis and it'll be interesting to see how ready he is to seriously challenge Firmino and Origi next season when he returns.
