'Absolute weapon': Fans criticise Liverpool's Rhian Brewster over tackle

Rhian Brewster of Liverpool during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 11, 2019 in Birkenhead, England.
The Liverpool-owned striker might not be welcome in Preston any time soon.

Rhian Brewster of Swansea City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at the Cardiff City Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster is catching a bit of stick on Twitter.

Brewster left the Reds to join Swansea City on a half-season loan last month and it's been a good stint with the Championship side.

So far, the Liverpool gem has scored two goals in four league games for the Swans, but should he also have a red card on his record?

The 19-year-old scored the equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw away to Preston North End, celebrating in front of the home fans.

 

He made the supporters far angrier on 55 minutes with what looked a late and dangerous challenge on Ben Pearson, though the referee only dished out a yellow card.

Here's how some Preston supporters reacted to the Liverpool striker's tackle:

Dodgy tackle aside, Brewster is a huge talent, evident by the fact Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said that he loves him last summer [The Independent].

The teenage hitman didn't have a lot of senior football during the first half of the season, being stuck behind Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi in the pecking order.

But he is playing men's football on a regular basis and it'll be interesting to see how ready he is to seriously challenge Firmino and Origi next season when he returns.

Rhian Brewster of Swansea City has a shot during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at the Cardiff City Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

