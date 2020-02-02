'A unique opportunity': Striker reacts after missing out on 'dream' Tottenham move in January

Tottenham Hotspur were heavily linked with Willian Jose last month.

Tottenham Hotspur ended the January transfer window without bringing in a new centre forward, meaning it's unclear just who will start up front against Manchester City today.

Spurs lost Harry Kane until April, and with Troy Parrott not considered ready for first-team football, a new striker was expected to be snapped up.

Despite links to a whole host of forwards, nobody arrived – and Willian Jose of Real Sociedad was one of the top names linked with a move to North London.

AS had even reported that Willian Jose was travelling to London to finalise a move to Spurs, but the deadline passed without the Brazilian making the switch.

He was even left out of Sociedad games whilst he attempted to secure a move away, but must now reintegrate with the squad, starting with today's trip to Leganes.

The striker has now spoken about his January situation with Real Sociedad's official YouTube channel, and offered an apology to fans for trying to leave the club, before going into why joining Spurs was so appealing.

Willian Jose admitted that he thought joining Spurs was a 'unique opportunity, to get out of here and play in the Champions League', whilst adding that a move to the Premier League was his 'dream', but he's now happy to stay with Sociedad.

A big, physical target man with aerial ability, strength and decent link-up play, Willian Jose fit the bill for Spurs, but the two clubs seemingly couldn't come to an agreement.

At 28, the window may already be closing on Willian Jose joining a Champions League side, and it now seems unlikely that Spurs will move again for him in the summer, with other strikers no doubt more readily available at the end of the season.