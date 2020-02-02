£99m-rated star sends three-word reaction to Liverpool win on Twitter

Liverpool posted a stunning second-half display to see off the Saints on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side thumped the Saints 4-0 yesterday to give themselves a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

All four goals came in a ruthless second 45 minutes in which Southampton couldn't live with Liverpool as an attacking threat.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring on 47 minutes, before Reds captain Jordan Henderson added a second on the hour mark following a brilliant ball from Roberto Firmino.

And Mo Salah netted twice in the final 18 minutes to make certain of Liverpool's win.

Here is how Trent Alexander-Arnold reacted to the win on Twitter:

It's often Alexander-Arnold who's setting up Liverpool goals, but the £99 million-rated right-back [Transfermarkt], who has 12 assists in all competitions this season, had to take a back seat yesterday.

That's because Firmino grabbed not one, not two, but three assists in the resounding win, with Klopp admitting afterwards that the Brazilian forward was just 'unbelievable'.

Consequence of the win, Liverpool have now won their last 16 Premier League games in succession.