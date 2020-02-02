Quick links

£99m-rated star sends three-word reaction to Liverpool win on Twitter

Trent Alexander-Arnold of England speaks during a press conference during the England Media Access on June 21, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Liverpool posted a stunning second-half display to see off the Saints on Saturday.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool blew away Southampton with a stunning second-half display at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side thumped the Saints 4-0 yesterday to give themselves a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

All four goals came in a ruthless second 45 minutes in which Southampton couldn't live with Liverpool as an attacking threat.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring on 47 minutes, before Reds captain Jordan Henderson added a second on the hour mark following a brilliant ball from Roberto Firmino.

 

And Mo Salah netted twice in the final 18 minutes to make certain of Liverpool's win.

Here is how Trent Alexander-Arnold reacted to the win on Twitter:

It's often Alexander-Arnold who's setting up Liverpool goals, but the £99 million-rated right-back [Transfermarkt], who has 12 assists in all competitions this season, had to take a back seat yesterday.

That's because Firmino grabbed not one, not two, but three assists in the resounding win, with Klopp admitting afterwards that the Brazilian forward was just 'unbelievable'.

Consequence of the win, Liverpool have now won their last 16 Premier League games in succession.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates winning the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 1, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

