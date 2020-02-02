£4m Leeds player admits he's buzzing

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts made his first appearance of 2020 today.

Tyler Roberts has revealed to Leeds United's official website that he is 'buzzing' to be fit again.

The 21-year-old playmaker was given a 26-minute cameo in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Wigan Athletic at Elland Road.

It was the Leeds star's first performance of 2020 and only his second appearance in over two months due to injury.

And Roberts, a £4 million signing two years ago [The Daily Mail], has admitted that he's loving being fit again.

He told the club's official website: "I’m buzzing to be back.” Obviously I need to thank the medical staff, the physios, rehab staff and everyone involved who have all worked with me to get back.

If Leeds can keep him fit then it could be a big boost in their promotion chances.

The Whites only have a three-point cushion in the top two following Saturday's setback against the Latics, but Roberts's return could spark an upturn in fortunes.

Speaking in October 2018, Marcelo Bielsa described the Wales international as a 'serious player' [Leeds Live] and with a bit more luck on the injury front, hopefully the former West Brom man can start showing it on a regular basis.