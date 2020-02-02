Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

£4m Leeds player admits he's buzzing

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Tyler Roberts competing with Queens Park Rangers' goalkeeper Matt Ingram in the penalty area during the FA Cup Third Round match between Preston North End and Doncaster...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts made his first appearance of 2020 today.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts vies for possession with Luton Town's Pelly Ruddock during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23,...

Tyler Roberts has revealed to Leeds United's official website that he is 'buzzing' to be fit again.

The 21-year-old playmaker was given a 26-minute cameo in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Wigan Athletic at Elland Road.

It was the Leeds star's first performance of 2020 and only his second appearance in over two months due to injury.

And Roberts, a £4 million signing two years ago [The Daily Mail], has admitted that he's loving being fit again.

 

He told the club's official website: "I’m buzzing to be back.” Obviously I need to thank the medical staff, the physios, rehab staff and everyone involved who have all worked with me to get back.

If Leeds can keep him fit then it could be a big boost in their promotion chances.

The Whites only have a three-point cushion in the top two following Saturday's setback against the Latics, but Roberts's return could spark an upturn in fortunes.

Speaking in October 2018, Marcelo Bielsa described the Wales international as a 'serious player' [Leeds Live] and with a bit more luck on the injury front, hopefully the former West Brom man can start showing it on a regular basis.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts goes down under challenge from Blackburn Rovers' Ryan Nyambe during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch