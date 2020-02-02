£1.5m Celtic loanee suffers 'big injury'

Jack Hendry's luck could be about to get so much worse despite leaving Celtic.

Even Celtic fans must be feeling sorry for Jack Hendry at this point.

The 24-year-old was no doubt looking forward to a fresh start in Australia joining Melbourne City on loan last month.

Subscribe

Celtic boss Neil Lennon froze the big centre-back out of his plans in Glasgow and the former Dundee star had only managed 11 minutes of senior football all season for the Hoops.

But his A-League adventure represented the chance to turn over a new leaf and rebuild his career, but it looks like he might be heading back to Lennoxtown already.

Hendry suffered a knee injury in his loan club's 3-1 defeat by Adelaide United and, to make matters worse, it came in the final 10 seconds of his second appearance for the club.

And City boss Erick Mombaerts revealed that it was a 'big injury', although scans have not yet proven the severity.

He said to Yahoo Sport: "He has a big injury. For me, it's most important ... the injury of Jack. We can lose a game, we will be better next time. I don't know exactly but I think it's a big injury."

Fans of the Parkhead club have often mocked the three-time Scotland international on social media for his performances.

But if he has to return to Glasgow and spend the foreseeable future out injured then even Hendry's staunchest critic would surely feel a degree of sympathy for him.

He joined the Bhoys for £1.5 million a little over two years ago [The Record].