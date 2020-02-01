Quick links

'Unbelievable': Liverpool boss gushes over £29m Rodgers signing

Roberto Firmino bagged three assists for Liverpool today.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has described Roberto Firmino's performance as 'unbelievable' this afternoon.

The Reds thumped Southampton 4-0 at Anfield to make it 16 Premier League wins on the spin.

And, more importantly, Liverpool extended their advantage at the top of the Premier League table to 22 points with 13 games to go.

Firmino wasn't on the scoresheet today, but he did finish the game with no fewer than three assists - one for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, one for Jordan Henderson and one for Mohamed Salah.

 

Here's what the German manager told BBC Sport at full-time, when asked about Sadio Mane's absence: "Yeah but I think Alex scored the goal. Bobby I think set up three? Yeah, unbelievable. We know that we can do it [score goals without Mane] so we'll be happy when we have him back anyway."

The word 'unbelievable' pretty much sums up the Brazilian striker, a £29 million signing by Brendan Rodgers in 2015 [BBC Sport]

The 28-year-old now has 10 goals and 12 assists across all competitions. He has set up seven Premier League goals for the Reds this season which, for a centre-forward, is a brilliant return - only Kevin De Bruyne [15] and Trent Alexander Arnold [10] have managed more assists than the former Hoffenheim star.

Even with Mane injured, this illustrates how good Klopp's side are if they can dismantle an in-form team like Southampton - who beat Chelsea and Spurs over the past five weeks - like they did.

