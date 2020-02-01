Dean Smith shares injury news to Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa came off at half-time against Bournemouth.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he withdrew Ezri Konsa at half-time against Bournemouth as he picked up an injury, Birmingham Mail report.

The Villans suffered a disappointing defeat against relegation rivals Bournemouth.

Dean Smith’s side were far from their best, and despite an improved second half, they ended up losing 2-1 with Bournemouth climbing above them in the table.

To make matters worse, Smith believes Konsa has picked up an injury.

“He took an injury, I don't know whether it was his calf or groin, but he was feeling something so had to come off,” Smith shared.

Konsa has become an important figure for Villa after joining from Brentford last summer in a deal worth a reported £12 million (BBC).

The 22-year-old has started 12 Premier League games this season, including seven since Boxing Day. He is calm in possession and helps bring the ball out of defence, averaging an 83.1% pass-accuracy rate.

Konsa was instrumental in Villa’s 2-1 last-gasp win over rivals Watford on January 21. His deflected strike ended up going down as an own goal.

Villa boss Smith will be hopeful his centre-back won’t be out for long. His replacement Bjorn Engels has often struggled for form and his last six starts for Villa all ended in defeat, conceding 16 goals.

The defeat leaves Villa just one place above the relegation zone.

Up next for the Midland club is a home game against Tottenham Hotspur before another trip to the south coast to face Southampton.