‘Technically gifted’: Mikel Arteta cannot contain himself over Arsenal 22-year-old

Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach during Arsenal's 1st team training session at Emirates Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London, England.
Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach during Arsenal's 1st team training session at Emirates Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London, England.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and has suggested that he could now be deployed in midfield, as quoted in Football.London.

Maitland-Niles is a midfielder by trade, but the 22-year-old has been deployed as a full-back, winger and wing-back.

With the signing of Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton in the January transfer window and Hector Bellerin back to full fitness, Arsenal boss Arteta may not need the English youngster to play as a full-back.

 

Arteta has raved about Maitland-Niles, and has suggested that the 22-year-old could now be deployed in midfield.

Arteta told Football.London about Maitland-Niles: “He can play in various positions and do really well at full-back as well.

"He’s a very useful player with great speed, technically gifted, a good passer of the ball and he can play as an attacking midfielder because he’s a threat every time with his runs.

“And he can play a holding midfielder because he’s played a lot there in his career. It’s good to have players that can play in various positions."

Stats

Maitland-Niles has made 14 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, and has also played 290 minutes in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 22-year-old made 11 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for the Gunners, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster also made nine starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the North London outfit last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal and Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium on January 18, 2020 in...

