Steven Gerrard names Rangers player who made a 'real big error'

Nikola Katic had a trying game for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers today.

Steven Gerrard has singled out Rangers centre-back Nikola Katic for a bit of criticism.

The Gers missed a big chance to move within two points of Celtic at the Premiership summit by drawing 0-0 with Aberdeen at Ibrox this afternoon.

Very few Rangers players gave good accounts of themselves and the same is true of the towering defender.

In the first half, Katic dithered in possession and was robbed of it by Cosgrove, but a brilliant save from goalkeeper Allan McGregor spared his team-mate's blushes.

Gerrard told Rangers' official Twitter account: "I was really happy with him [McGregor] for his speed on the Cosgrove chance.

"Obviously a real big error from Niko, his second error in the game because first half McGinn's turned him as well to put the cross in which we could've conceded in. Allan was good."

Katic did indeed struggle against the big Dons forward who could and probably should have scored with that opportunity he had.

His centre-back partner Connor Goldson seemed to deal with Cosgrove a lot better, evident by the fact that was the forward's only real chance.

There were also problems in attack as Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos struggled to inspire Rangers, who could be seven points adrift in the Premiership title race if Celtic win at Hamilton tomorrow.

Gerrard's side have now dropped five points in their last three league games which, for a team with title aspirations, can't possibly continue.