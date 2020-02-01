Quick links

Stephen Elliott admits he’s ‘disappointed’ as player leaves Sunderland on deadline day

Marc McNulty has left Sunderland.

Stephen Elliott has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the departure of Marc McNulty from Sunderland.

McNulty joined Sunderland on loan from Reading in the summer of 2019, but he moved to Hibernian on January transfer deadline day on loan until the end of the season.

 

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old Scotland international striker made seven starts and eight substitute appearances in League One for the Black Cats this season, scoring two goals in the process.

Former Sunderland forward Elliott has given his take on the departure of McNulty from the Stadium of Light on Friday.

Promotion push

Sunderland are doing well at the moment and are back in contention for automatic promotion to the Championship.

The Black Cats are fifth in the League One table at the moment with 45 points from 27 matches, five points behind leaders Rotherham United, who have played 28 games.

Sunderland will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Portsmouth away from home in League One.

