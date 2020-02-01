Quick links

Slaven Bilic says Sheffield United beat West Brom Albion to Callum Robinson last summer

Slaven Bilic wanted to sign Sheffield United's Callum Robinson last summer

Callum Robinson of Sheffield United misses a chance during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Millwall FC and Sheffield United at The Den on January 25, 2020 in London, England.

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic says his side wanted to sign forward Callum Robinson last summer but were beaten to his signature by Sheffield United, Evening Express report.

Robinson joined West Brom on loan late in January.

The former Preston North end ace made his first start for the Baggies as Slaven Bilic’s side beat Luton Town 2-0.

Bilic later told reporters how he wanted to sign Robinson last summer.

“He’s a player who we wanted in the summer. He wanted to come but he opted for a Premier League move which is normal. When we heard about the possibility (he might be available), we acted straight away because there were other clubs who found out, but it was too late,” Bilic explained.

 

Bilic went on to praise Robinson’s performance for West Brom as the Baggies ended a seven-game winless streak to beat bottom club Luton.

The 24-year-old played on the left side of a 4-2-3-1 system and was a handful throughout. He posted six shots and an 81.8% pass-accuracy rate.

Robinson struggled to get to grips at Sheffield United following his reported £6 million move from Preston North End last summer (The Sun).

The Republic of Ireland international made nine Premier League starts. However, he was often withdrawn before the end having posted just one goal and one assist.

West Brom brought in both Robinson and Kamil Grosicki late in the transfer window. The Baggies needed to make additions after injuries to Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira.

Callum Robinson of Sheffield United celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge...

