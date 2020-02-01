Report: Relegation release clause in West Ham United player’s contract

Jarrod Bowen joined West Ham United on January transfer deadline day.

According to The Guardian, Jarrod Bowen has a relegation release clause of £20 million in his contract at West Ham United.

West Ham completed the signing of Bowen from Championship club Hull City on January transfer deadline day for a fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £22 million.

It has been reported that the Premier League club inserted a relegation release clause of £20 million in the forward’s contract after the 23-year-old did not accept a deal containing a clause triggering a 50% pay-cut should the Hammers get relegated - a compromise was reached.

Good signing for West Ham United?

Bowen was one of the best attacking players in the Championship over the past few years, scoring 16 goals this campaign, 22 in 2018-19 and 14 in 2017-18, according to WhoScored.

True, there will be doubts whether the 23-year-old will hit the ground running in the Premier League, but one will never know until and unless he actually gets the chance to turn out for West Ham, who are fighting for survival in the top flight of English football.