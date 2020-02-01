Report: Jose Mourinho’s stance on Odion Ighalo, Tottenham Hotspur moved for 29-goal striker

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly looked at Odion Ighalo and then at Eran Zahavi.

According to The Telegraph (Transfer Live blog, 10:42pm, Friday, January 31, 2020), Tottenham Hotspur made a late move to sign Eran Zahavi on January transfer deadline day.

It has been reported that Tottenham looked at the Guangzhou R&F striker after breaking off talks with Odion Ighalo, who is now set to join Manchester United from Shanghai Shenhua.

The report has claimed that Spurs felt that Ighalo’s loan fee and wages were too high, and head coach Jose Mourinho was not convinced by the 30-year-old.

Spurs then turned their attention to Zahavi, but the North London club ran out of time to complete a deal, according to a report.

Missed opportunity?

Perhaps Tottenham should have focused on Zahavi right from the start instead of initially looking at former Watford striker Ighalo, as he is very prolific.

The Israel international, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, scored 29 goals and provided four assists in the Chinese Super League in the 2019 season, scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in the 2018 campaign, and scored 27 goals and provided seven assists in 2017, according to WhoScored.