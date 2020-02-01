Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Jose Mourinho’s stance on Odion Ighalo, Tottenham Hotspur moved for 29-goal striker

Subhankar Mondal
Eran Zahavi of Guangzhou R&F received Top Goal Scorer Award after during 2019 China Super League (CSL) Annual Award Ceremony at Shanghai World Expo Center on December 7, 2019 in Shanghai,...
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly looked at Odion Ighalo and then at Eran Zahavi.

Footballer Eran Zahavi receives trophy during 2019 Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League Award Ceremony on December 7, 2019 in Shanghai, China.

According to The Telegraph (Transfer Live blog, 10:42pm, Friday, January 31, 2020), Tottenham Hotspur made a late move to sign Eran Zahavi on January transfer deadline day.

It has been reported that Tottenham looked at the Guangzhou R&F striker after breaking off talks with Odion Ighalo, who is now set to join Manchester United from Shanghai Shenhua.

 

The report has claimed that Spurs felt that Ighalo’s loan fee and wages were too high, and head coach Jose Mourinho was not convinced by the 30-year-old.

Spurs then turned their attention to Zahavi, but the North London club ran out of time to complete a deal, according to a report.

Missed opportunity?

Perhaps Tottenham should have focused on Zahavi right from the start instead of initially looking at former Watford striker Ighalo, as he is very prolific.

The Israel international, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, scored 29 goals and provided four assists in the Chinese Super League in the 2019 season, scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in the 2018 campaign, and scored 27 goals and provided seven assists in 2017, according to WhoScored.

Eran Zahavi #7 of Guangzhou R&F celebrates scoring his team's goal during 2019 China Super League - Beijing Renhe v Guangzhou R&F at Beijing Fengtai Stadium on November 1, 2019 in Beijing,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

