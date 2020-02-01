Player suggests he decided to leave Tottenham Hotspur on January 18

Danny Rose joined Newcastle United on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Danny Rose has outlined the exact moment he decided to leave Tottenham Hotspur for Newcastle United, as quoted in The Daily Mail.

The England international left-back joined Newcastle on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has said that he told his agent to make contact with the Magpies on January 18 while watching the Premier League game between Steve Bruce’s side and Chelsea.

Newcastle won the match 1-0 at St. James’ Park, but they also lost Jetro Willems to a season-ending injury.

The Daily Mail quotes Rose as saying: “I was watching Newcastle play Chelsea and I saw the injury that Jetro (Willems) had.

“Straight away I got on the phone to my agent and said ‘I want to go there’. It took probably a week to 10 days to get there but I'm happy that I'm here.”

Good signing for Newcastle United?

With Paul Dummett and Willems both injured, Newcastle needed a left-back for the short term, and they were smart to secure the services of Rose.

The Englishman may have struggled to play to the best of his ability in recent months, but he has a lot of quality and is hugely experienced.

Moving to Newcastle could revitalise Rose, who will surely be relishing the prospect of playing regular first-team football in the coming weeks and months.