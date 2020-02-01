Player suggests he couldn’t wait to get out of Tottenham Hotspur

Cameron Carter-Vickers has joined Luton Town on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has suggested to Luton Town’s official website that he could not wait to go out on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Carter-Vickers joined Stoke City in the Championship on loan from Premier League club Tottenham in the summer of 2019.

The USA international central defender was recalled from Stoke in the January transfer window and was subsequently sent out on loan to Luton in the second tier of English football.

The 22-year-old has expressed his delight at joining Graeme Jones’s side, and he has suggested that he could not wait to get out of Spurs and move to another club on loan.

Carter-Vickers told Luton’s official website: “As soon as I came back from Stoke, I wanted to try and get back out on loan as quick as I could and luckily for me, Luton gave me that opportunity.”

Progressing at Luton Town

Carter-Vickers has been at Tottenham since 2009, but the 22-year-old has failed to establish himself in the first team.

The defender has been on loan to a number of clubs in recent years, and he will hope to progress and develop at Luton n the next few months.

According to WhoScored, Carter-Vickers made 12 appearances in the Championship during his loan spell at the Potters.