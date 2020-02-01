Player says he chose to leave Liverpool, and it ‘really hurt’

Danny Ings left Liverpool for Southampton initially on loan in 2018.

Southampton striker Danny Ings has told The Daily Mail that it was his decision to leave Liverpool.

The 27-year-old striker has made it clear that Liverpool did not push him out of the door, but it was his own decision to move away from Anfield to play regular first-team football after recovering from injury issues.

The England international joined Southampton on loan from the Reds in the summer of 2018, and the move was made permanent in the summer of 2019 for £20 million, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Ings told The Daily Mail: “The best way to say it is that they didn't push me out of the door. It was in my court to leave.

“What an experience it was to be among all that, so to have it taken away from me hurt. It really hurt.

“I just knew I had to go and make a name for myself and be the player I wanted to be.”

Good decision from Danny Ings?

Ings joined Liverpool in 2015, but the former Burnley striker failed to make a huge impact at Anfield due to serious injury problems.

With Liverpool having such a strong attacking lineup, it was always going to be tough for the Englishman to feature week in and week out for the Reds.

Ings is doing well for Southampton at the moment, and has scored 14 goals and provided one assist in 24 Premier League games so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Southampton will face Liverpool away from home at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.