Quick links

Leeds United

Wigan Athletic

Championship

Paul Cook believes Wigan Athletic had physical advantage over Leeds United

Tom Thorogood
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is greeted by Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook before the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Leeds United at DW...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wigan Athletic defeated Leeds United 1-0 at Elland Road.

Paul Cook, Manager of Wigan Athletic looks on during The Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay between Wigan and AFC Bournemouth at DW Stadium on January 17, 2018 in Wigan, England.

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook says he knew his side had a physical advantage over Leeds United following their victory at Elland Road, Wigan Today report.

The Latics picked up a vital three points in their bid for Championship survival.

Leeds dominated large parts of the game. However, Wigan’s Joe Williams scored direct from a corner in the second half as Wigan stunned the hosts 1-0.

Speaking to reporters, Cook says he knew set-pieces would be key.

"I thought set-pieces were going to be important for us today. We had worked on them during the week, because we felt it was an opportunity, we would have a physical advantage over them,” Cook explained.

“The ball's possibly picked up a deflection on the way over, and it's looped over the goalkeeper, but what will be, will be.”

 

Wigan defeated Leeds United at Elland Road last year, winning 2-1.

On that occasion the Latics had 10 men for most of the game. Cook described that victory as a freak, but felt Wigan were worthy this time around.

According to the BBC, Leeds dominated possession with 76%. The Whites had 18 shots compared to Wigan’s five. But the score-line is all that matters.

Leeds have now managed to win just two of their last nine Championship games. Marcelo Bielsa's side have seen their gap to third-placed Fulham cut to just three points.

Wigan, meanwhile, have recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season. The Latics are 22nd, two points behind Stoke City.

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds, and Paul Cook, manager of Wigan Athletic, before the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Leeds United at the DW Stadium, Wigan on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch