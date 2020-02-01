Paul Cook believes Wigan Athletic had physical advantage over Leeds United

Wigan Athletic defeated Leeds United 1-0 at Elland Road.

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook says he knew his side had a physical advantage over Leeds United following their victory at Elland Road, Wigan Today report.

The Latics picked up a vital three points in their bid for Championship survival.

Leeds dominated large parts of the game. However, Wigan’s Joe Williams scored direct from a corner in the second half as Wigan stunned the hosts 1-0.

Speaking to reporters, Cook says he knew set-pieces would be key.

"I thought set-pieces were going to be important for us today. We had worked on them during the week, because we felt it was an opportunity, we would have a physical advantage over them,” Cook explained.

“The ball's possibly picked up a deflection on the way over, and it's looped over the goalkeeper, but what will be, will be.”

Wigan defeated Leeds United at Elland Road last year, winning 2-1.

On that occasion the Latics had 10 men for most of the game. Cook described that victory as a freak, but felt Wigan were worthy this time around.

According to the BBC, Leeds dominated possession with 76%. The Whites had 18 shots compared to Wigan’s five. But the score-line is all that matters.

Leeds have now managed to win just two of their last nine Championship games. Marcelo Bielsa's side have seen their gap to third-placed Fulham cut to just three points.

Wigan, meanwhile, have recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season. The Latics are 22nd, two points behind Stoke City.