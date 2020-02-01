'Oh my lord': Vinnie Jones reacts on Twitter to Everton beating Watford

Everton somehow left Vicarage Road with all three points today.

Carlo Ancelotti's side fought back from two goals down to beat the Hornets 3-2 in London, with Theo Walcott grabbing a last-minute winner for the Toffees.

Goals from Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra helped the hosts into a 2-0 lead and it seemed set to stay like that at the break, but a shock brace from an unlikely source in centre-back Yerry Mina ensured Everton were level before the half-time whistle.

The visitors even had to play with 10 men for the final 20 minutes after Fabian Delph was sent off for two yellow cards, but the numerical disadvantage wasn't enough to keep Everton from returning to Merseyside with a brilliant three points.

Here's how Watford-born Vinnie Jones reacted to the result on Twitter:

Oh my lord ! I can’t believe @WatfordFC lost this. Had to leave to film @thebignastyshow and Everton got the winner .. disaster after being 2-0 up ⚽️

#watfordfc #Premier_League #football

The Goodison Park club have still only lost the one Premier League game since the legendary Italian manager took over from Marcelo Bielsa late last year - and that was against Manchester City.

Ancelotti is certainly having a positive effect on Everton and his side have climbed into the top half of the table, sitting only eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Qualifying for the Champions League might be a tall order but, with no FA Cup or European football as a distraction, the Toffees could make a good fist of it if they put together a decent run of form from now until May.