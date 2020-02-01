Quick links

'Oh my lord': Vinnie Jones reacts on Twitter to Everton beating Watford

Everton FC Manager Carlo Ancelotti during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Everton somehow left Vicarage Road with all three points today.

Former AFC Wimbledon player and actor Vinnie Jones attends the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Wimbledon and West Ham United at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on January 26, 2019 in...

Everton staged a brilliant comeback to stun Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti's side fought back from two goals down to beat the Hornets 3-2 in London, with Theo Walcott grabbing a last-minute winner for the Toffees.

Goals from Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra helped the hosts into a 2-0 lead and it seemed set to stay like that at the break, but a shock brace from an unlikely source in centre-back Yerry Mina ensured Everton were level before the half-time whistle.

The visitors even had to play with 10 men for the final 20 minutes after Fabian Delph was sent off for two yellow cards, but the numerical disadvantage wasn't enough to keep Everton from returning to Merseyside with a brilliant three points.

 

Here's how Watford-born Vinnie Jones reacted to the result on Twitter:

The Goodison Park club have still only lost the one Premier League game since the legendary Italian manager took over from Marcelo Bielsa late last year - and that was against Manchester City.

Ancelotti is certainly having a positive effect on Everton and his side have climbed into the top half of the table, sitting only eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Qualifying for the Champions League might be a tall order but, with no FA Cup or European football as a distraction, the Toffees could make a good fist of it if they put together a decent run of form from now until May.

Everton FC Manager Carlo Ancelotti during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

