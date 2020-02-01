Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United defeat today

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have lost against Wigan Athletic at Elland Road.

Leeds United have suffered a blow in their quest to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic at home in the Championship this afternoon.

An own goal from Pablo Hernandez in the 59th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides at Elland Road.

The result means that the West Yorkshire outfit are now second in the Championship table with 55 points from 30 matches, a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and three points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan was following the match for BBC Radio Leeds, and he gave his thoughts on the final result at full time.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at full time on Saturday afternoon (4:57pm, February 1, 2020): “I knew that this was going to be a game where you have to be patient, you have to be clinical when you get your opportunities, the way they set up was to secure the game off, probably had come for a point, they are going away with more, all three here, but that was not good enough.”

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, hosts Leeds had 76% of the possession, took 16 shots of which five were on target, and earned 13 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Wigan had 24% of the possession, took five shots of which two were on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.