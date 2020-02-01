Quick links

Liverpool

Southampton

Premier League

'Madness to sell him': Liverpool fans think club made error with star

Shane Callaghan
Danny Ings ahead of his first Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on August 10, 2018 in Southampton, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool sold Danny Ings on a permanent basis to Southampton last summer.

Danny Ings during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on April 18, 2019 in Southampton, England.

Liverpool come up against a familiar player at Anfield this afternoon.

Danny Ings returns to his former club for the first time as an opposition player as Southampton gear up for a tricky game against the table-topping Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side haven't lost a Premier League game all season, but the likes of Virgil van Dijk will need to be on their toes today.

That is because the Saints hitman is enjoying an exceptional season and has managed 16 goals across all competitions so far - including 14 in the league.

 

Klopp, speaking to the club's official website, revealed on Friday that he's looking forward to seeing his old player, whom he described as 'our boy'.

Here's what the German manager said about the English striker, who had two long-term injuries on Merseyside which stifled his career: "Everybody in this building is so happy about the situation of Danny. Even if he is not anymore, he is still ‘our boy’ kind of, and we all follow each step of his career."

And some Liverpool supporters believe that their club were wrong to sell him, with a few fans arguing that he's a better option than Divock Origi up front.

Here's how they reacted to Klopp's comments:

Fourteen goals in the Premier League speaks for itself, but he wouldn't have anywhere near that amount had he stayed at Liverpool.

That's because Roberto Firmino is undeniably Klopp's first-choice number nine, so Ings, despite his goal tally on the South Coast, would've had to settle for a supporting role at best.

Danny Ings of Southampton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on August 18, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch