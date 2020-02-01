'Madness to sell him': Liverpool fans think club made error with star

Liverpool sold Danny Ings on a permanent basis to Southampton last summer.

Liverpool come up against a familiar player at Anfield this afternoon.

Danny Ings returns to his former club for the first time as an opposition player as Southampton gear up for a tricky game against the table-topping Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side haven't lost a Premier League game all season, but the likes of Virgil van Dijk will need to be on their toes today.

That is because the Saints hitman is enjoying an exceptional season and has managed 16 goals across all competitions so far - including 14 in the league.

Klopp, speaking to the club's official website, revealed on Friday that he's looking forward to seeing his old player, whom he described as 'our boy'.

Here's what the German manager said about the English striker, who had two long-term injuries on Merseyside which stifled his career: "Everybody in this building is so happy about the situation of Danny. Even if he is not anymore, he is still ‘our boy’ kind of, and we all follow each step of his career."

And some Liverpool supporters believe that their club were wrong to sell him, with a few fans arguing that he's a better option than Divock Origi up front.

Here's how they reacted to Klopp's comments:

madness to sell him and keep origi — Brett (@LFC__Brett) January 31, 2020

Shouldn't have let him go. But good move for him — Ranulf Barman (@Randibarman) January 31, 2020

Twice the player Origi is. Should've kept Ings — Decky LFC (@declanwhitaker) January 31, 2020

I miss Danny Ings — Cat (@CatCranston) January 31, 2020

Klopp defo liked him, but Ings wanted more game time — Junead (@JunjaMedia) January 31, 2020

Is their an option to buy back in his contract James? — GB (@George_Benna) January 31, 2020

Fourteen goals in the Premier League speaks for itself, but he wouldn't have anywhere near that amount had he stayed at Liverpool.

That's because Roberto Firmino is undeniably Klopp's first-choice number nine, so Ings, despite his goal tally on the South Coast, would've had to settle for a supporting role at best.