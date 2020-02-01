Liverpool fans react to Georginio Wijnaldum display against Southampton

Georginio Wijnaldum was in action for Liverpool against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Georginio Wijnaldum against Southampton.

Wijnaldum was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League game against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Netherlands international midfielder started the match and played for 81 minutes, as Jurgen Klopp’s side won yet again.

According to WhoScored, against Southampton, Wijnaldum took one shot which was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 73.9%, won one header, took 34 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle and one clearance.

Liverpool fans were not impressed with the display produced by the 29-year-old midfielder and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Wijnaldum turns into prime Messi when he’s in the box for Netherlands and prime Konchesky when he’s in ours. — PP (@LFC_Pranav) February 1, 2020

Wijnaldum can't hold the ball up, can't pass, can't shoot, can't jump. sell him at HT! — BrokenNinja (@Andrew___sw) February 1, 2020

Wijnaldum is doing nothing today so poor no effort!! — Jamie Conway (@JayCee_LFC) February 1, 2020

Think Wijnaldum has been poor here — I’d be tempted to bring Oxlade-Chamberlain back into midfield and put Minamino on the wing.



Or Keita. Just feel we need a change. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) February 1, 2020

Needs a break. Looks tired as hell. — RedFromThe6 (@RedFromThe6) February 1, 2020

something is wrong with Wijnaldum he’s been poor last couple of weeks — Guilherme Lemes (@guiln_) February 1, 2020

Wijnaldum has not done anything right today... everyone's been shockingly poor...except Alisson and Van Dijk...we shld be getting Keita ready #lfc — lllll lll lllllll l (@dGhost_) February 1, 2020

Marching on

Southampton have been doing well in recent weeks, but Liverpool showed yet again why they are the best team in the Premier League at the moment.

The Reds were the better team against the Saints, and Jurgen Klopp’s side remain unbeaten in the league this season.

The win against Southampton is yet another step closer for Liverpool to the Premier League title.