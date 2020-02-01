Leeds United player suggests January interest from big PL club, explains his decision

Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin suggests that Manchester United wanted him in January.

Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has told Leeds Live that there were other clubs interested in him in the January transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Manchester United made a late move for the striker, but he switched to Leeds instead, signing from RB Leipzig on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco, has explained his decision to move to the Championship club in England, stating that there was interest in him elsewhere.

The Frenchman has also suggested that Premier League giants United wanted to sign him last month, and has explained why he did not move to Old Trafford.

Augustin told Leeds Live when asked if it was difficult to turn down United and other clubs: “I had one or two clubs who were interested in me. But when I was making my decision, I didn't want to go to a club for the sake of it, I just didn't want to go anywhere for the sake of a move.

“I wanted to go somewhere that I was going to play, that I was going to get minutes and I would have clear aims and objectives for the end of the season, which I thought Leeds were definitely offering me.

“It wasn't a case of turning down clubs - you mention Manchester United - it wasn't a case of turning them down, it was just the fact that I had already made my decision and I'd decided that for me, as a player and a person, the best project, the best plan was provided by Leeds United and that was what I'd wanted to do, I'd decided already."

Good signing for Leeds United?

Augustin may have struggled to make an impact at Monaco this season - he played just 260 minutes in Ligue 1, according to WhoScored - but the 22-year-old is hugely talented and a lot of potential.

It could take a while for the Frenchman to get used to Bielsa’s system and style of playing, but he would be a very good option to have on the substitutes’ bench.