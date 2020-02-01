Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Just made a huge mistake': Spurs fans fume over who club sold

Shane Callaghan
Tashan Oakley-Boothe #46 of Tottenham Hotspurs misses a shot on goal during the International Champions Cup 2017 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur at Camping World...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have sold one of their youth products to a Championship club.

Tottenham Hotspur's Tashan Oakley-Boothe (C) celebrates a goal during their International Champions Cup (ICC) football match against A.S. Roma on July 25, 2017 at Red Bull Arena in...

Tottenham Hotspur had a very busy transfer deadline day, but only in regards to outgoings.

Spurs supporters across the world prayed that Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho would bring in a star striker to replace Harry Kane, who is injured until April.

But despite speculation about Olivier Giroud and Odion Ighalo, Tottenham failed to sign a number nine.

They did, however, lose a couple of centre-forwards.

 

The North Londoners sanctioned loans for academy prospects Shilow Tracey and Kazaiah Sterling, who moved to Macclesfield Town and Leyton Orient respectively.

But the decision to sell another youth product hasn't gone down very well.

Tottenham sold 19-year-old midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe to Championship side Stoke City on a permanent basis late last night.

The teenager had managed to make one senior appearance - against Barnsley back in 2017 - and suffice to say that fans of Lilywhites weren't all that pleased to see their club offload him on a permanent deal.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Derby County on April 7, 2018 in Enfield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch