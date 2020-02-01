'Just made a huge mistake': Spurs fans fume over who club sold

Tottenham Hotspur have sold one of their youth products to a Championship club.

Tottenham Hotspur had a very busy transfer deadline day, but only in regards to outgoings.

Spurs supporters across the world prayed that Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho would bring in a star striker to replace Harry Kane, who is injured until April.

But despite speculation about Olivier Giroud and Odion Ighalo, Tottenham failed to sign a number nine.

They did, however, lose a couple of centre-forwards.

The North Londoners sanctioned loans for academy prospects Shilow Tracey and Kazaiah Sterling, who moved to Macclesfield Town and Leyton Orient respectively.

But the decision to sell another youth product hasn't gone down very well.

Tottenham sold 19-year-old midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe to Championship side Stoke City on a permanent basis late last night.

The teenager had managed to make one senior appearance - against Barnsley back in 2017 - and suffice to say that fans of Lilywhites weren't all that pleased to see their club offload him on a permanent deal.

Whyyyyy one of our best players in the academy — BidoShalaby (@BidoShalaby92) January 31, 2020

Wait this wasn’t a loan??????????? — sonaldo (@SonTwoThree) January 31, 2020

Wish you all the best @BootheTashan, and goodluck with the rest of your career. — •dylan (@JosesYoungLad) January 31, 2020

Is this a loan or permanent sale? If it’s permanent Spurs just made a huge mistake. — Sim (@Sim_The_Analyst) January 31, 2020

best of luck Tashan, always looked a good prospect — Spencer Sharpe (@Spencer_Sharpe7) January 31, 2020

Gutted I had really high Hope's — Luke. (@lukespurs) January 31, 2020

Very strange — Spurzinho (@Spurzinho) January 31, 2020

Goodbye @BootheTashan! Thanks for all — Jose Mario dos Santos Mourinho Felix (@Jose_Spursinho) January 31, 2020

He was decent. Why are we getting rid of so many players? — Andy Perry (@andyperry79) January 31, 2020