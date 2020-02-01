All you need to know about how to open the green Osmotic cube in Journey To The Savage Planet. And no, the answer isn't to lick it.

Journey To The Savage Planet is available on PS4, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store. Steam loyalists will receive it at a later date, but as of now the pulpy sci-fi romp is only available on these platforms. And, if you're exploring space at this very moment, you've probably come across a small green Osmotic cube. And, because it contains goodies, you're probably wondering how to destroy/open it.

There's a lot of things to find in Journey To The Savage Planet including Orange Goo to increase your health and Alien Alloy to upgrade your arsenal of high IQ science gizmo. Fortunately, you don't require the fanciest of tech in order to kill, devour, explode, open, crack or whatever you want to say in regard to obtaining goodies from the game's version of Flubber, green Osmotic cubes.

Journey To The Savage Planet: What is the green cube?

The green cube in Journey To The Savage Planet is officially named an Osmotic cube.

It won't hurt you in any capacity, but you'll still want to destroy it so you can obtain its valuable resources.

The green cube's description says it's a "mish-mash of countless material elements". Not only that, but the game also dares you to lick it for an insultingly low $5.

While it may resemble jelly, the answer to destroying it isn't licking it to death with your tongue. Instead of feeding yourself, you must instead feed it.

How to open the green Osmotic cube in Journey To The Savage Planet

You must feed the green Osmotic cube animal corpses in order to destroy and open it in Journey To The Savage Planet.

In order to do this, you must slap the green Osmotic cube about until it lands in an area full of enemies.

Once the game's version of blob is in a necessary area full of critters, you'll want to kill all the nearby enemies so the cube can feed itself and quickly become stuffed.

This will result in it increasing in size and eventually exploding so you can gather what it was concealing. In addition to feeding it the remains of enemies, you can also guide it towards Vitality Plants.

And that's all you really need to know about how to destroy and open the green Osmotic cube in Journey To The Savage Planet.