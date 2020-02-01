Quick links

John Hartson sends message to Celtic after Rangers result

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Celtic could move seven points clear of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers tomorrow.

Ex Celtic player John Hartson has make up applied to his face before going live on television

John Hartson has called on former club Celtic to capitalise on Rangers' slip-up this afternoon.

The Gers missed the chance to move two points behind Neil Lennon's side at the summit by drawing 0-0 with Aberdeen at Ibrox.

In doing so, Rangers have opened the door for Celtic to move seven points clear at the top if they beat Hamilton tomorrow, though Steven Gerrard's troops would have a game in hand by that stage.

Here's what Hartson wrote on Twitter after the light Blues' stalemate:

 

 

Even with their game in hand, it's difficult for Rangers if Celtic do move seven points clear on Sunday.

This is a team who have won three successive domestic trebles and Lennon's side undeniably have the experience and pedigree to win this league for a ninth time on the spin.

The Ibrox outfit put up a brilliant fight in the first half of the season and beat the Bhoys at Parkhead in December, after arguably out-playing them in a League Cup final earlier that month.

Gerrard's boys can match Celtic's quality, but can they match their consistency? Having dropped five points already since the winter break ended, there are question marks.

John Hartson working as a pundit on S4C during the International Friendly between Wales and Trinidad and Tobago at Racecourse Ground on March 20, 2019 in Wrexham, Wales.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

