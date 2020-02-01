John Hartson sends message to Celtic after Rangers result

Celtic could move seven points clear of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers tomorrow.

John Hartson has called on former club Celtic to capitalise on Rangers' slip-up this afternoon.

The Gers missed the chance to move two points behind Neil Lennon's side at the summit by drawing 0-0 with Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Subscribe

In doing so, Rangers have opened the door for Celtic to move seven points clear at the top if they beat Hamilton tomorrow, though Steven Gerrard's troops would have a game in hand by that stage.

Here's what Hartson wrote on Twitter after the light Blues' stalemate:

Big chance to go 7 clear tomorrow ! mon the Hoops — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) February 1, 2020

Even with their game in hand, it's difficult for Rangers if Celtic do move seven points clear on Sunday.

This is a team who have won three successive domestic trebles and Lennon's side undeniably have the experience and pedigree to win this league for a ninth time on the spin.

The Ibrox outfit put up a brilliant fight in the first half of the season and beat the Bhoys at Parkhead in December, after arguably out-playing them in a League Cup final earlier that month.

Gerrard's boys can match Celtic's quality, but can they match their consistency? Having dropped five points already since the winter break ended, there are question marks.