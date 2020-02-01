How to get the Starbucks Instagram filter: Have your morning brew chosen for you!

Starbucks fans all over the world - listen up. A sweet little Insta filter has been unleashed for 'gram users - and it chooses your morning brew for you!

Taking the hassle out of that anxiety-inducing queue-wait and the all-important question of what you'd like to order, the Starbucks filter is here to save the day.

Forget Lark, Crema, Ludwig and Gingham, AR Predictor filters are the 'thing' in 2020. What's more fun than having your year predicted for you, your coffee chosen or finding out which Disney character you are?

We won't make you wait a second longer, let's take a look at how to get the Starbucks Instagram filter!

How to get the Starbucks Instagram filter

To get the Starbucks filter on Instagram it's pretty straightforward.

Head over to this guy's profile - @diegzis - he's the man we can all thank for bringing the new filter to Instagram.

Then, click the small smiley icon in the centre of his profile which should take you to his AR filters.

Find the filter named "MY SBUX DRINK ORDER" and then you can save it to your filters by clicking the icon on the bottom right-hand side of the screen.

Now, when you head over to take a photo, the filter should be available to use if you look to the left of the record button. Hold down the record button to film the AR filter in action and have your Starbucks order decided for you!

What does the Starbucks filter do?

The Starbucks filter, as with many new predictor filters, decides your fate for you.

As with the Disney character filter and the New Year's resolution one, as you look into your front-facing camera the predictor flicks through a series of options before choosing one for the user.

Who knows, you might come out at Princess Jasmine, you might have to order a nitro cold brew today, you might have your 2020 mapped out for you by an AR predictor filter - who knows? The possibilities are endless!

