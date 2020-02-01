'Hope you're coming back': Leeds fans respond to teenager's Tweet

Leeds United offloaded the young striker on loan yesterday.

Leeds United farmed out young striker Kun Temenuzhkov on transfer deadline day.

The Bulgarian-born striker, who the Whites signed from Barcelona in 2017, has returned to Spain to join second-division side La Nucia on a half-season loan.

Kun, who turned 20 today, has been limited to appearances for Leeds' Under-23 side this season and the arrival of Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from Leipzig ensured that the young hitman wasn't going to get many chances in Marcelo Bielsa's senior squad from now until May.

Here's how the player reacted to the temporary departure on Twitter:

Happy for this new adventure until the end of the season with the desire to help and keep improving.



Contento por esta nueva aventura hasta final de temporada con ganas de ayudar y seguir mejorando.#EscribamosLaHistoria @cfnucia pic.twitter.com/GRX6ulCdWG — Kun Temenuzhkov (@HoskunTemeuzkov) January 31, 2020

With his La Masia background and form for United's Under-23 side down the years, Kun is a popular player among fans of the Elland Road club.

And here's how some responded to his post-departure message on Twitter:

Good Luck Kun MOT — HP_Proud to be LEEDS UNITED (@LUFCalwaysEA10) January 31, 2020

Good luck Kun, hope you’re coming back home after! — Squarehead1985 (@timbrennan85) January 31, 2020

Good Luck Kun!! We look forward to you returning at the end of the season — J (@jdickin79) January 31, 2020

Wishing you good luck & every success in your spell here, Kun. Show them what you can really do. — Wilfred Martin (@wilfmartin72) January 31, 2020

Good luck, see you back here soon — Richard LUFC (@Lovemachine1985) January 31, 2020

Hope you have a great time hope you come back bigger and more stronger MOT — Les horsman (@horsman_les) January 31, 2020

Kun has made just the one senior appearance for Leeds and, if we're honest, he has a challenge on his hands to make another one.

This is a team that could and most likely will be a Premier League side come this August, which will only make it harder for the young star to break through.

But you never know, a productive spell in Spain could see him return to West Yorkshire a different player.