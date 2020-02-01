Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Hope you're coming back': Leeds fans respond to teenager's Tweet

Shane Callaghan
General view of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United offloaded the young striker on loan yesterday.

General view of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United farmed out young striker Kun Temenuzhkov on transfer deadline day.

The Bulgarian-born striker, who the Whites signed from Barcelona in 2017, has returned to Spain to join second-division side La Nucia on a half-season loan.

Kun, who turned 20 today, has been limited to appearances for Leeds' Under-23 side this season and the arrival of Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from Leipzig ensured that the young hitman wasn't going to get many chances in Marcelo Bielsa's senior squad from now until May.

Here's how the player reacted to the temporary departure on Twitter:

 

With his La Masia background and form for United's Under-23 side down the years, Kun is a popular player among fans of the Elland Road club.

And here's how some responded to his post-departure message on Twitter:

Kun has made just the one senior appearance for Leeds and, if we're honest, he has a challenge on his hands to make another one.

This is a team that could and most likely will be a Premier League side come this August, which will only make it harder for the young star to break through.

But you never know, a productive spell in Spain could see him return to West Yorkshire a different player.

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch