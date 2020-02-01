'He wasn't great': Celtic boss makes admission about player's performance

The Celtic hitman looks to be recapturing his best form.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has revealed that he's willing to use Leigh Griffiths in a two-pronged attack with Odsonne Edouard going forward.

Griffiths looks to be getting back to the kind of form that saw him score 40 times for Celtic during the 2015-16 campaign under Ronny Deila.

The 29-year-old has scored two in his last three games for Celtic, but struggled up front on his own against Ross County last week.

Thing is, Lennon has a £9 million striker in the form of Edouard, who has been spearheading the Bhoys' attack all season long.

There's no question that Griffiths is good enough to compete with the young Frenchman, but the Celtic manager has revealed that he might take a leaf from Inter Milan's book and play both at the same time.

He told The Scottish Sun: "Leigh was not great playing on his own against Ross County, but he was more like himself the other night. Maybe with Odsonne there’s a partnership there that can do well.

“Inter Milan play with two strikers and they’re doing OK. I don’t see any issue with it at all. They are two very intelligent players and it’s a formation I’ve used as a manager."

Celtic fans will love this solution and it might just give their side an extra dimension.

Prior to the winter break, it was clear that Rangers had worked out how to play against Lennon's side, evident by the 2-1 win at Parkhead in December, which came a few weeks after the Ibrox outfit arguably out-played their Old Firm rivals in the Scottish League Cup final.

But the change in system definitely keeps Rangers and the rest of the Premiership on their toes and it's fascinating to see if Lennon goes with that system in tomorrow's trip to Hamilton.