Has Deadwater Fell finished? Is there an episode 5?

Seeing David Tennant on screens is always cause for celebration.

After an astonishing episode, fans are wondering if Deadwater Fell has finished and whether there will be an episode 5 on the way.

Channel 4 is renowned for serving up audiences top drawer dramas and this latest offering is no exception.

Created by Daisy Coulam, this intriguing British series arrived on screens on Friday, January 10th 2020. It has kept viewers transfixed with weekly episodes, and it's hardly surprising when you consider that stacked cast...

It stars the likes of David Tennant (as Tom Kendrick), Cush Jumbo (Jess Milner), Matthew McNulty (Police Sergeant Steve Campbell), Anna Madeley (Kate Kendrick), Maureen Beattie (Carol Kendric) and many more talents.

The heartbreaking story of a doctor who loses everything in a horrific fire has kept audiences on the edge of their seats, but is that really a wrap?

Is Deadwater Fell finished? Is there an episode 5?

Yes, Deadwater Fell is finished.

It was conceived as a miniseries and is comprised of just 4 episodes, which certainly answers the second question... no, there is not an episode 5.

The fourth and final episode aired on Channel 4 on Friday, January 31st 2020 at 9 pm.

If you want to go back and rewatch it, you can always head over to the Channel 4 site.

David Tennant reflects

In an interview with Channel 4, David Tennant opened up about what drew him to the project in the first place: "The script. Just the script. It always is really, for me. If you read a script and it connects with you, it touches you, it intrigues you and you think 'I don’t want anyone else to do this because I want to do it,' that’s really the clincher."

He continued: "I read the first episode and was intrigued and compelled by these characters. I didn’t feel like I quite knew what everyone’s story was and that, of course, makes you want to know what happens next. I think Daisy created very real characters, very believable characters, and also characters that had a real history to them. That was immediately intriguing."

It's had audiences just as gripped. Hats off to you David, your performance is phenomenal.

Audiences talk Deadwater Fell

A number of viewers have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts and perspectives on the series.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Did anyone smile when Tom said ‘I Am A Doctor’ #DeadwaterFell — Lisa Y (@EveLisaY) January 24, 2020

David Tennant crying tears out of ONE eye.



How many actors can do that?#deadwaterfell pic.twitter.com/A1ECuOgcoR — Andrew Jazzie (@AndrewJazzie) January 24, 2020

#DeadwaterFell is turning out to be a thoughtful drama about toxic masculinity and the damage it does to both genders. People who were expecting a pacy whodunnit may be disappointed. — Claire Simpson (@clairelsimpson) January 24, 2020

Has to be said that David Tennant’s acting in #deadwaterfell is brilliant — Lauren ✨ (@_Lauren_Berry) January 31, 2020

