Former Arsenal target James Tarkowski could face the Gunners on Sunday

James Tarkowski of Burnley
Burnley's James Tarkowski was a reported target for Arsenal.

Burnley's James Tarkowski

Arsenal travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Sunday and one player who may have extra reason to put on a decent display is Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski.

According to The Times, Arsenal were keen on signing the defender in summer of 2018.

Tarkowski’s contract only had 18 months to run on it at the time. And, with the Gunners seeking a new defender, the 25-year-old may have been available at a cut-price fee.

The Gunners, however, saw Unai Emery become their new boss. The Spaniard subsequently strengthened the defence with Sokratis Papastathopoulos arriving.

 

Failing to sign Tarkowski may now come back to haunt Arsenal.

The Burnley defender has been one of the Clarets’ best players this season. He has averaged 5.1 clearances per game and picked up four man of the match awards.

Arsenal, now under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, must look to strengthen their defence this coming summer. The Gunners have conceded 34 goals in 24 Premier League games.

Tarkowski, however, is arguably now out of their price range.

According to The Sun last summer, Leicester City were keen on the player, but Sean Dyche’s Burnley had set a £40 million price tag in a bid to warn off potential suitors.

Fast forward to Sunday and Arsenal will have to be on top form going forward to get the better of the Burnley defender.

James Tarkowski of Burnley

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

